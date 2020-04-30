Five best individual displays in the Premier League this season

Bengaluru, April 30: It's been more than a month and a half since the last Premier League game and we are all waiting eagerly for the future of the competition. There is no official confirmation of when football in England and Europe can resume once again amid the worldwide coronavirus scare.
This season, we have seen some memorable individual performances from players who single-handedly won the game for their respective teams.
Here, we take a look at five of the best individual displays.
5. Willian vs Tottenham Hotspurs (Away)
It will be a huge loss for Chelsea if they have to lose Willian for free in the summer but at this moment, it seems highly unlikely that the Brazilian international will remain a Chelsea player beyond this summer.
The 31-year-old has been excellent this season for the Blues and his best individual display this season was against London rivals Spurs in 0-2 win away from home. The Brazilian scored both goals in the controversial game that saw Son Heung-Min sent off and Antonio Rudiger was at the receiving end of racist abuse from the Spurs fans.
Here are Willian's game in numbers
1. Goals - 2
2. Shots on Target - 2
3. Chances Created - 4
4. Take-ons Completed - 3/5
5. Passing Accuracy - 90%
6. Touches - 77
7. Long Balls Completed - 7/8
WhoScored rating: 9.2
SofaScore rating: 9.2
4. Ismaila Sarr vs Liverpool (Home)
Just when Liverpool looked completely unplayable and invincible, they were inflicted on their first and only defeat of the campaign in the hands of Watford thanks to an inspiring display from Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal international scored twice and assisted another and could have added more to his tally.
Here we take a look at his game in numbers
1. Goals - 2
2. Assists - 1
3. Touches - 77
4. Shots - 6
5. Shots on target - 3
6. Pass Accuracy - 77%
7. Recoveries - 8
8. Take-ons completed - 2
WhoScored rating: 9.27
SofaScore rating: 9.1
3. Kevin de Bruyne vs Arsenal (Away)
The Belgian playmaker is unplayable more often than not and has been ever-impressive this season for the Cityzens. However, his best game this season was against Arsenal away from home at the Emirates in December where he finished the game in the first half itself with two goals and one assist. The game finished 0-3 in favour of the Cityzens with De Bruyne stealing the limelight.
Let's take a look at the Belgian's game in numbers
1. Goals - 2
2. Assists - 1
3. Shots On Target - 4
4. Accurate Passes - 72%
5. Woodwork - 1
6. Touches - 70
7. Successful Take-ons percentage- 100%
WhoScored rating: 9.4
SofaScore rating: 9.2
2. Adama Traore vs Manchester City (Home)
Wolves completed a historic double over the reigning champions of England thanks to the heroics from Adama Traore. Pep Guardiola's side looked comfortable with a 2-0 lead but Nuno Espirito Santo's side fought back to salvage a tremendous comeback and won the game 3-2 at the Molineux and Traore was the player to make it happen.
Here we take a look at the Spaniard's game in numbers
1. Goals - 1
2. Assists - 1
3. Shots On Target - 2
4. Touches - 64
5. Chances Created - 3
6. Dribbles Completed - 10/12
7. Possession Won - 3
WhoScored rating: 10
SofaScored: 9.3
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Leicester (Away)
Liverpool's bombarding right-back has already given us several memorable performances at a young age of 21. The Reds have match-winners at every position and Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of them. The young Englishman's best individual display this season came against Leicester City away from home in a 0-4 win against the Foxes.
Here we take a look at his game in numbers
1. Goals - 1
2. Assists - 2
3. Tackles - 1
4. Touches - 104
5. Key Passes - 3
6. Long Balls - 10 (4)
7. Crosses - 17 (5)
WhoScored rating: 9.7
Sofa Score rating: 9.7