Five best performing Premier League players since the restart

Bengaluru, July 9: Four rounds of Premier League football has passed and games are coming thick and fast to conclude the ongoing season.
Positively, the immense amount of pressure hence is bound to put a mark on some of the footballers and their individual performances. But there have been some players in the league who since the league not only have been playing regularly but also looked to be in fine form, bailing out their side on a regular basis.
Here we have picked up five such names who have been mostly an ever-present name in their respective team since resumption and is maintaining impressive form after four rounds of play.
Danny Ings
The Southampton striker prior to the suspension was on a fine goal scoring streak where he registered 15 goals. Now returning to action has not changed his fortune as he seems to be carrying his fine form once again, scoring three goals and managing one assist in the last four games. He scored in the opening victory against Norwich before hitting a brace against struggling Watford.
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea broke the bank to sign the US prodigy as the most expensive recruit in England from Germany. The American winger was signed as a replacement of departing Eden Hazard and it is fair to say he has had a decent time in the league so far. He was in fine form and had eight goals involvements in the first half of the season before his progress was halted after an abductor injury.
He was ruled out for eight league fixtures over the new year. But due to the suspension, he now has come back being fully fit and seems to have found his old form back. In the last five games, he has six goal involvement in which Chelsea have won four.
Phil Foden
Despite Guardiola always mentioning him as one of the best talents ever seen by him, the English prodigy was not given much of a game-time this season again.
But since the restart, Pep seems to have started showing more faith in him and he certainly has repaid it by every means possible. He has started in just two games while coming off the bench in the other two, but still has managed four goals and one assist.
Mason Greenwood
The 19-year-old has been in red form for the Red Devils in cup competition but has seen game-time coming towards him mostly off the bench. But since the restart due to the off-form of winger Daniel James, he now has been handed the right-wing goal from the start.
He has started each of the club’s past three league fixtures and netted thrice in the victories over Brighton and Bournemouth.
Raul Jimenez
Wolves remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and that is mainly due to prolific goal-scoring prowess shown by this Mexican striker. Jimenez has been the focal point of Nuno Gomes's side for the whole season and since the return, he has maintained the same. He may have scored just two goals but both of the goals handed his side the much-needed victory to stay alive for the European dream.