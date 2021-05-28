Five best Premier League signings of 2020-21

Bengaluru, May 28: Curtains fell on another exciting season of the Premier League last weekend with Manchester City being crowned the of England for the third time in four seasons while the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea pulled off remarkable comebacks to secure a place in the top four. Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham were the three unfortunate sides who demoted to the Championship.
The recently concluded season definitely was not like any other in recent memory. With unrelenting fixtures, absence of fans and squads battling with the outbreak of the pandemic at times, the players unquestionably has had a tough time dealing with it. Some players who have had at arrived at new Premier League clubs could have found it further challenging.
But despite all odds, there were some top players who stood up to the challenge remarkably. And here we have enlisted such five name names who proved to be the best signings:
1. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Manchester City were the best team in the division by a mile and the Portuguese centre-back was one of the biggest key factors behind their title triumph. He assumed the role of the leader at the back and stepped up whenever the team needed him. With the fewest goal conceded in the league, he definitely was the best defender and signing of the last summer.
2. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Left Arsenal more regular game-time and it proved to be one of the best decisions. He kept 15 clean sheets for Dean Smith's side, with only Ederson (19) and Edouard Mendy (16) ahead of him. He also made 135 saves (third-best) with a stunning save percentage of 76.8%.
3. Wesley Fofana (Leicester)
Signed from Saint-Etienne, the 20-year-old adapted to Premier League football with ease. Since making his Premier League debut in mid-October, he was an ever-present figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side, missing just five games, all due to injuries. He played an integral role in the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph as well as their top-four push in the league, which ended in misery on the final day of the season.
4. Raphinha (Leeds)
Arriving as a relative unknown, the Rennes winger wasted no time in introducing himself to a Premier League. He ended the season with six goals, eight assists. and his signing for just £17 million was definitely one of the biggest coup by Leeds last summer.
5. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)
The Red Devils took a chance on the former veteran Uruguayan, available on a free transfer from PSG and it proved to be a masterstroke by Solskjaer. With 10 goals and 3 assists from 26 league games, the 34-year-old definitely was one of the best addition in the Premier League last summer.