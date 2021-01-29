Five Chelsea managers who got the biggest payout in Blues history

Bengaluru, January 29: With the removal of Frank Lampard, Chelsea now have sacked 11 different managers in the Roman Abramovich era for not meeting the ambitions of the side.
It's not only unfortunate for the fans or the managers, but the sudden sacking also has seen the club forking out a huge amount of payout to the departed beings. As per reports, Chelsea have almost handed a huge total of £110.5 million to those 11 managers.
But who were the top five managers and their respective staff to get the biggest payout? Here we take a look:
5. Roberto Di Matteo (£10.7m)
Di Matteo was appointed as an interim boss after mid-season sacking of Andre Villas-Boas. Surprisingly he guided them to a Champions League trophy and FA Cup trophy during his short spell. That success helped him to a full-time managerial role for two seasons, but he was immediately sacked next season after a poor run of form.
4. Andre Villas-Boas (£12m)
The young manager succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in the job in 2011 with the reputation of guiding Porto to Europa league trophy. However, he could not soak up the pressure at Stamford Bridge and after a heavy 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, he was relieved of his duties midway. Chelsea were forced to pay a massive £12m as compensation.
3. Luiz Felipe Scolari (£12.6m)
The World Cup winner with Brazil too failed to live up to the standard of Chelsea and was sacked in February 2009 following a scoreless draw with Hull City and just three wins in nine league games. He was sacked after just seven months in-charge and the west London club agreed around £12.6m compensation with the Brazilian.
2. Jose Mourinho (£18m) and (£23.1m)
Most successful manager in Chelsea's history. Mourinho spent seven years with the Blues in two spells, winning three Premier League trophies. But on both occasions, he got the sack at one point. While he and his team received £23.1m in the first spell, they recieved a sum of almost £18m in their second spell.
1. Antonio Conte (£26.6m)
Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season and FA Cup trophy in his second year. But failure to qualify for the Champions league in second season plus tensions between the manager and owner saw him get the axe. Chelsea were not ready to hand him the compensation as they felt the Italian breached the contract. But the legal proceeding saw the Blues give him and his team a massive £26.6m as compensation.