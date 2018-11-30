Five classic Real Madrid vs Valencia matches of the past

December 25, 1932: Real Madrid 6-0 Valencia
The very first LaLiga meeting between these two clubs took place on Christmas Day 1932, with Valencia having been promoted to the top flight for the first time the previous summer.
A Real Madrid team containing early stars including legendary shot stopper Ricardo Zamora - who would give his name to La Liga's best goalkeeper prize - were much too strong in the game played at their Chamartin stadium, coming out on top thanks to goals from Juan Hilario , Manuel Olivares , Luis Reguero and Eugenio Hilario. The side from the capital won their first LaLiga title that season, with Olivares ending up overall top scorer.
An interesting point: both coaches that day were Englishmen, Robert Firth of Madrid and Randolph Galloway at Valencia.
April 13, 1947: Real Madrid 2-4 Valencia
Valencia soon established themselves in La Liga's top flight and achieved a hugely significant victory away at Real Madrid in April 1947, with the 4-2 on the penultimate weekend of the season still Los Che's biggest winning margin in the fixture.
A hat-trick from striker Vicente Morera and another from Silvestre Igoa was too much for Madrid, who replied through their own legendary names Luis Molowny and Prudencio ‘Pruden' Sanchez.
Just a week later Valencia moved above Athletic Club on goal difference to lift the La Liga trophy for a third time in five seasons; it was the team's first golden age.
September 12, 1970: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
The opening day of the 1970/71 season was a memorable occasion, with Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano returning to the Bernabeu in what was the Argentine's first game as Valencia coach.
Di Stefano had won five European Cups and a whopping eight La Liga titles during his 11 seasons as a player at Madrid. After leaving the club he returned to his home country of Argentina to coach Boca Juniors, but was now back at the Bernabeu in the opposition dugout.
In what would be a disappointing hero's return, Di Stefano's Valencia were beaten 2-0 by Valencia with both goals scored by his former teammate Pirri. But Valencia soon clicked and started to climb the table, winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in January before ending the season as champions.
January 3, 2016: Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid
January 2016 brought an absolute thriller at Mestalla in what was the first game after 2015/16's winter break. Rafa Benitez's Real Madrid went ahead early through a superb Karim Benzema goal but ex-Bernabeu youth teamer Dani Parejo rolled in a penalty just before half-time for 1-1.
The second half continued to ebb and flow, and soon after Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a penalty claim, visiting midfielder Mateo Kovacic was red carded for a high tackle on Valencia Joao Cancelo with 22 minutes remaining.
Gareth Bale seemed to have won the three points for Madrid's 10 men when he headed in Toni Kroos' late free-kick but Gary Neville's Valencia were level within a minute when Rodrigo Moreno nodded down for Paco Alcacer to coolly head home.
Another former Blancos youth teamer Alvaro Negredo could have won it for Valencia in added time, but Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas denied him. An absolute thriller that both sides felt they could, and should, have won.
August 27, 2017: Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia
The most recent meeting of these two sides at the Bernabeu was also a cracker, with the game coming in Real Madrid's first game in front of their own fans after winning the 2016/17 La Liga title.
The game would confirm Marcelino's Valencia as serious La Liga title challengers and also as a breakout game for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, cementing his status as one of Spain's most exciting young talents in years.
The home side went ahead on 10 minutes through Asensio's long range screamer, but Valencia were level eight minutes later when young midfielder Carlos Soler arrived unmarked six yards out to finish a neat team move.
After Benzema and Bale had missing chances for Madrid, Che debutant Geoffrey Kondogbia put his side 2-1 up from the edge of the box. With the Bernabeu crowd getting anxious, Asensio equalised with seven minutes left with a superb 20-yard free kick.
Zidane's side almost won it at the death only to see visiting goalkeeper Neto acrobatically push Benzema's header onto the post.