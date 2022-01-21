Five defenders with most number of assists in top five leagues this season

Kolkata, January 21: Modern football has seen an emergence of defenders who contribute with plenty going forward either by scoring important goals or by providing assists.
Especially, the modern-day full-backs often play the role of creator for their respective teams.
In this article, we will take a look at five defenders with the most number of assists in top five leagues in Europe this season.
5. Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg) - 6 assists in 19 games
Gunter has been on the books of SC Freiburg since 2006 as a youth prospect and he has made all the way to the first team of the Bundesliga side in 2012. Over the years, he has established himself as one of their best defenders in Bundesliga, contributing both in attack and defence. This season, the left-back has been enjoying himself having registered six assists in the league so far this season, with his performances leading to a Germany call up after a gap of seven years.
4. Caio Henrique (AS Monaco) - 6 assists in 19 games
Former Atletico Madrid full-back Henrique has been ever-impressive since he joined Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco in 2020 following his lack of opportunities at the Spanish capital club. The Brazilian has been excellent for Monaco this season scoring one goal and registering six assists so far this season.
3. David Raum (Hoffenheim) - 6 assists in 18 games
Another left back makes this list in the form of Raum who moved to Hoffenheim from Greuther Fürth in 2021 and has been a revelation for the Bundesliga giants. The 23-year-old has two goals and registering six assists in 18 Bundesliga games and his excellent run of form has also seen him being rewarded with international callup for Germany.
2. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - 6 assists in 15 games
Once again a left-back making this list, Robertson has not been at his usual best this season but is still the second most assists provider among all defenders in top five leagues in Europe. The Scotsman has six assists in 15 Premier League outings this campaign while also scoring one goal.
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 10 assists in 19 games
Arguably the best full-back in the world over the past few years, Alexander-Arnold is gradually taking his game to a whole another level. The England right back has 10 assists to his name in 19 games this season while also scoring twice and it goes without saying that such figures are incredible for a full-back.