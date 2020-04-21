Five keepers with most number of clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues

New Delhi, April 21: Having a good goalkeeper between sticks can often prove to be the difference between success and failure. Just take Liverpool as an example. In 2018, they lost to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League and it was Loris Karius' mistakes that cost them big time. The next season, they signed a world-class keeper in the form Alisson Becker and we all know what kind of an impact the Brazilian had at Anfield.
In this article, we will take a look at five of the best keepers in the top five leagues of Europe when it comes to keeping clean sheets.
5. Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
The Belgian international was widely criticized for his poor form between the sticks at Real Madrid in his debut season at Santiago Bernabeu but he has shown this season why he is still among the best in the world. The 27-year-old has 14 clean sheets to his name this campaign in 32 games for the Los Blancos and finally looks to have won the fanbase.
4. Alisson Becker - Liverpool
The Brazilian number one has been a big reason behind the transformation of the Liverpool backline which is arguably the best in Europe right now. Despite missing a significant part of the season with an injury, the 27-year-old makes this list with 14 clean sheets in 28 games. The Brazilian was named both FIFA and UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season in 2019 and could retain his crown once again.
3. Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich
One of the best goalkeepers of the modern era, Neuer was the one who inspired a new generation of keepers often christened 'sweeper keepers'. The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years which saw his reputation fall to some extent but this season, he has enjoyed a resurgence having recorded 15 clean sheets in 37 games proving the world that he is far from finished.
2. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
One of the most consistent keepers in recent years, Oblak has been at his usual best this season despite Atletico Madrid struggling for form. He is hailed as the best shot-stoppers in the world and has recorded a save percentage of 86% this season which is ridiculously good. Oblak comes second on this list with 15 clean sheets in 35 appearances.
1. Keylor Navas - Paris Saint-Germain
It was a major surprise to see Real Madrid letting Keylor Navas leave in the summer for Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old Costa Rica international was a key part of Real Madrid's incredible success in the Champions League and he has continued to showcase his talent at PSG as well. Navas is having a sensational seasonn for the French capital club and has recorded 15 clean sheets in 37 games.