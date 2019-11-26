Five key Champions League matches to look out for

Real Madrid vs PSG: Nov 27 1.30 am: Sony Ten 1/HD
PSG defeated Real on Match day 1 and will clinch first place in Group A if they avoid defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Zinedine Zidane's men took only one point from their first two Group A games, but two contrasting victories against Galatasaray on Matchdays 3 and 4 have given them a five-point advantage over third-placed Club Brugge.
Juventus vs Atletico: Nov 27 1.30am IST: Sony Ten 2/HD
While Juventus have ten points, Atetico are at seven points in second place and four points ahead of both Lokomotiv Moskva and Bayer Leverkusen. Juventus will be hoping to maintain their last season's dominant home success and will be confirmed in first place if they beat Atletico, although a defeat would open the door for second-placed Atletico ahead of the final set of fixtures.
A troublesome knee problem has harmed Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks, but Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala were both on the scoresheet in what was a very impressive 3-1 win for the Italian champions this weekend. On the other hand, Atletico lead the head-to-head record against Juventus and will look to capitalise on Ronaldo's absence from this match.
Valencia vs Chelsea: 11.25pm IST; Sony Ten2 /HD
Frank Lampard's side suffered a surprise 0-1 defeat to the Spanish side on Match Day 1 but recovered to win their next two away games against Lille and Ajax to steady their UEFA Champions League ship. Valencia will host Chelsea in the return leg and there is no doubt that this one will be pivotal for both sides in terms of their chances of making the knockout stages.
The winners here will be favorites to progress into the Round of 16, while the losers will probably have to rely on a slip-up by Ajax to make it through. Chelsea have an impressive record against the Spanish side but it will be difficult to take all three points from the Mestalla this season. The group is evenly poised with Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia all at seven points and equally motivated to grab the spot in the next round.
Barcelona vs Borussia: Nov 28 1.30am IST: Sony Ten 2/HD
Group F leaders Barcelona were held to a frustrating draw away at Dortmund on Match Day 1. In a tough Group F, Ernesto Valverde's side have dropped points to both Slavia Prague and Dortmund, but a win over struggling Dortmund will see them advance out of the group stage for the 19th consecutive season.
A loss for Dortmund will see them needing to beat Slavia Prague and also hope that Barcelona do them a favor against Inter Milan in the final match day.
Liverpool vs Napoli: Nov 28 1.30am IST: Sony Ten 1/HD
Liverpool can confirm their qualification for the first knockout round if they beat Napoli or Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk. Liverpool may enter this match as favorites, but Napoli have every reason to believe they can get the result they need to advance and even top the group.
The Partenopei are unbeaten in Europe this season but looked vulnerable on couple of occasions against Red Bull Salzburg and Genk. Neutral fans could be in for a spectacular outing between two in-form teams with plenty of attacking firepower at display.