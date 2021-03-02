Five longest winning streaks of all-time in Europe's top five leagues in all competition

Bengaluru, March 2: Pep Guardiola made another history following Manchester City's 2-1 win over West Ham at the weekend which marked their 20th win-win on the bounce, the longest winning run by a Premier League club in all competitions.
However, where does it stand compared to other top European leagues' elites? Here we have taken a look:
5. PSG & Bordeaux - 16
Bordeaux created history in France in 2009 when they won consecutive 16 matches in all competitions and 11 in the league to claim the league title eventually. Laurent Blanc managed them to the record-breaking streak that extended with Coupe de Ligue final victory, a win in the Trophee des Champions, and the first three games of the following campaign.
The same feat was matched by the French manager once again when he was in charge of powerhouse PSG back in 2015. A 16-game winning run included nine wins in the league, three in the Coupe de France, three in the Coupe de Ligue, and one in the Champions League.
4. Barcelona - 18
Guardiola also created the same record with Barcelona winning 18 games on the bounce in the 2005-06 season. 13 of them were in La Liga, two in the Copa del Rey and another three in the Champions League. They landed a league and Champions League double at the end of the season.
3. Manchester City - 20
Pep Guardiola's side earlier had the longest winning streak in Premier League and now also holds the records with most wins on the bounce in all competitions in the English top-flight. City last drew with West Brom in December last year and since then they have won each of the 20th games in all competition.
2. Real Madrid - 22
Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid had a dream run at the start of the campaign in 2014-15 with 20 wins on a trot, 12 in La Liga, six in the Champions League, two in the cup and two in the Club World Cup. But in the end, they could only manage to win the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, finishing second in the league table.
1. Bayern Munich: 23
One of the most impressive Bayern Munich teams of all-time, the Bavarian outfit’s run of games without defeat in all competitions lasted almost a year. Following Niko Kovac’s sacking in November, new manager Hansi Flick lost the first two games and then the 23 games winning streak handed them their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, the DFB Pokal, and the sixth Champions League trophy. Flick's dream run came to an end this season only when he lost 4-1 against Hoffenheim in September last year.