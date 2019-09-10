Five major injury concerns for Manchester United ahead of their match against Leicester

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: Manchester United have had a great start in the Premier League after demolishing rival Chelsea 4-0 on opening day but since then the curve has only fallen down.
The Red Devils have lost once, drawn twice since then and will now be back in action again this weekend, competing against a rejuvenated Leicester side who are yet to lose a game.
United now will have to be precise on the pitch, but Solskjaer has already suffered from a huge blow in the build-up to the game. Almost seven players have departed under Solskjaer which have left United with a notably thin squad. Eric Bailly who has had surgery is an expected exclusion next week but there could be far more players missing with as many as five absentees from the side.
Here, we round up the latest injury concerns for the Red Devils:
1) Luke Shaw
The English player had been a prominent figure under Solskjaer before suffering a thigh injury during their match against Southampton last week. Latest scans reveal that he will miss around five weeks meaning he could miss the Premier League game against Leicester City, UEFA Europa League group stage game against FC Astana, as well as the trip to West Ham in the Premier League.
2) Anthony Martial
Martial enjoyed a stellar moment before getting an injury ahead of the Southampton trip. He scored twice and assisted once in three games but picked up a thigh injury against Palace and subsequently was ruled out of the Southampton game. He is fighting to be fit for the Leicester City game but Solskjaer may choose not to bring him ahead of time.
3) Diogo Dalot
Dalot has yet to feature for United this season and United will once again be without the full-back against Leicester. He recently went under the knife for hip surgery and definitely will be out against Leicester.
4) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
The newly arrived United right-back got his first England callup in the break but sadly has to withdraw after picking up a back injury in training. The full extent is being assessed by United's medical staff, but there is a belief that the right-back will be available for selection. If not, replacing an inform player won't be easy.
5) Paul Pogba
The Frenchman was pulled out of the International side due to an apparent knock. But it is expected that it was only as a precautionary measure and he will be fully fit ahead of the tie.
Apart from these players, midfielder Jesse Lingard too has lately emerged as a concern after pulling out of the England squad due to illness. But the Old Trafford side is still hopeful that his illness will have cleared up in time to be involved in Saturday's match against Leicester.