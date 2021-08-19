Five Manchester United players who could leave the club ahead of transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 19: As we enter the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, all sides are now fine-tuning their squad for the season and Manchester United are not an exception.
Following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, a host of United players could be sold in an attempt to recoup some funds, and clear off the deadwood. Selling a couple of fringe players could also generate further funds which could be used to sign a defensive midfielder.
As per rumours, as many as five players could leave the club and these are the players who could make a move:
1. Jesse Lingard
The English midfielder was outstanding on loan for West Ham last season however it is hard to see him playing ahead of in-form Bruno Fernandes under Solskjaer. The Norway manager has been quite vocal in wanting Lingard to stay at the club for the forthcoming season. But rumour has it that David Moyes may make the last push to sign the midfielder in the last week. With just one year left in his deal, United could also allow the player to leave and apparently they have lowered down his price tag to £20million.
2. Andreas Pereira
The 25-years-old has little hope of making an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with the expectation being that he will leave the club before the end of the window. He however could leave the club on loan with an obligation to buy term. Flamengo, Fenerbahce and Everton have reportedly shown interest in him.
3. Phil Jones
The defender has been tormented by injury over the last few years and hasn't featured for United since January 2020. The 29-year-old is unlikely to feature again under Solskjaer and the Red Devils are ready to push him out of the team. Newcastle and West Ham have reportedly enquired about the defender who could be sold for a cut-price deal.
4. Brandon Williams
The 20-year-old is highly rated by Solskjaer but as of now, he is the third choice fullback in the team. Southampton have reportedly contacted the player over a move where he could fill the void left by Ryan Bertrand. But whether the move would be temporary or permanent it still remains to be seen.
5. Diogo Dalot
Diogo Dalot spent the last season on-loan at AC Milan and the Serie A side seem keen on securing his services on a permanent basis. However, the rumour is that United will only sanction a deal if the Rossoneri make any significant bid for the Portuguese.