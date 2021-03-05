Five players to score most goals at Manchester City under Guardiola

Bengaluru, March 5: Since signing for Manchester City in 2016, Pep Guardiola is only going from strength to strength with the Cityzens now eyeing their third title in five years. Barring the first season in charge, Guardiola has been pretty successful in delivering honours that are supported by some extraordinary goalscorers.
They have played some incredible football under the Spaniard's management over the last few years and these are the five players who have been the most successful in the attacking front finding the back of the net:
Leroy Sane – 39 goals
The former Schalke youngster was one of Guardiola's first major signing at the club and the winger hit the ground running from the very beginning. Guardiola developed him into one of the Premier League’s finest wingers during his four years stay, where he scored 39 goals in 135 appearances across all competitions. He won two league titles in the meantime and was also named PFA Young Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season.
Kevin De Bruyne – 44 goals
The Belgian midfielder was already a star presence in the side but Guardiola worked closely on his further progress. As of now, he is widely regarded as one of the world's best creator if not the best. But besides helping his team-mate in goal scoring opportunity, he has also developed the knack of scoring important goals and so far he has found the back of the net 44 times, fourth-most under Guardiola.
Gabriel Jesus – 79 goals
Despite playing a second fiddle in his Manchester City stay so far, the Brazilian youngster has chipped in third-most goals under Guardiola. His 79 goals have come from just 112 starts. Considering he is just 23 and yet not a regular on the side it is definitely an impressive figure.
Raheem Sterling – 102 goals
Probably the most improved player under Guardiola. The English youngster earlier was criticised for not being critical in front of the goal. But his efficiency has enhanced massively ever since the former Barcelona manager took over the reins. He has scored 102 goals under the Spanish coach so far and in these four years have also won several personal accolades like FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year.
Sergio Aguero – 120 goals
Even recurring injury problems could not stop the Argentine from scoring the most number of goals among his team-mates. Aguero recorded 30+ goals in each of Guardiola's first three full seasons in charge and out of his 256 City goals, 120 have come in the last five years.