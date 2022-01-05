Five players to watch out for in AFCON

Kolkata, January 5: As we have stepped into the New Year, we are set to witness a major international tournament taking place.
The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off on January 9 in Cameroon as 24 teams are set to vie for the much-coveted continental silverware.
The tournament will see a number of top footballers taking part in it and here, we look at the five players to watch out for.
African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021: Full schedule, timing in IST, venues, teams, groups and telecast details
5. Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)
Kessie has been among the best midfielders in Serie A over the last few years following his move to AC Milan. The 25-year-old is pretty much the key player for the Rossoneri and Ivory Coast will have high hopes from their star midfielder as they eye their third AFCON title. Kessie was the joint-top assist provider in the 2019 edition of the tournament with three to his name and now he has also added goals to his game.
4. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
Mahrez guided Algeria to their second AFCON title in 2019 and was one of their key players in that run. They will head into the tournament as one of the favourites and if they have to retain their title, Mahrez will have to play a decisive role. The 30-year-old is already one of the greatest players Africa has ever produced and another AFCON triumph would be a fantastic addition to his already impressive resume.
3. Edouard Mendy (Senegal)
Mendy has been a sensational hit since signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2020 guiding the Blues to their second Champions League last season. Mendy has made it a habit to win points for his club single-handedly and will be a key player for one of the tournament favourites Senegal. The 29-year-old has been a regular for his country for quite some time now and was part of the side that finished as runners-up in the previous edition which took place in 2019.
2. Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Mane's form for Liverpool has been up and down over the past couple of seasons but he still remains one of the most dangerous players in the planet on his day. Despite having a below par season by his standards, the 29-year-old has scored nine goals this campaign and it goes without saying that he will be the key player for a rich Senegal squad in the tournament.
1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Mohamed Salah is arguably the best footballer in the planet at the moment courtesy to his sensational form for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. The Egyptian king has 23 goals and nine assists across all competitions to his name this season and he will carry the whole weight of his country in the tournament. Egypt might not be the strongest team in the tournament, but Salah has what it takes to change the whole equation on his own.