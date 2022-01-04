African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021: Full schedule, timing in IST, venues, teams, groups and telecast details

Bengaluru, January 4: After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 is finally set to kick off this weekend with the tournaments hosts Cameroon playing the opening fixture against Burkina Faso.
The 33rd edition of AFCON will start with the group stage on January 9 and conclude with the final on February 6. The opening match and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. The tournament will be played across five cities and six stadiums.
The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
A total of 24 teams divided into 6 groups of four teams will battle it out in the group stage with the top two teams of each group, along with the best four third-placed teams, advancing to the round of 16. Then it will be down to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the all important final.
Ahead of the tournament, here is all you need to know about the AFCON 2021:
Groups and Teams
Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde
Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi
Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon
Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau
Group E: Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast
Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia
AFCON 2021 full schedule, date, time in India (IST) and venues
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Venue
|January 9
|Sunday
|Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
|9:30 PM
|Olembe Stadium
|January 10
|Monday
|Ethiopia vs Cape Verde
|12:30 AM
|Olembe Stadium
|January 10
|Monday
|Senegal vs Zimbabwe
|6:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 10
|Monday
|Morocco vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 10
|Monday
|Guinea vs Malawi
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 11
|Tuesday
|Comoros vs Gabon
|12:30 AM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 11
|Tuesday
|Algeria vs Sierra Leone
|6:30 PM
|Japoma Stadium
|January 11
|Tuesday
|Nigeria vs Egypt
|9:30 PM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 12
|Wednesday
|Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 12
|Wednesday
|Tunisia vs Mali
|6:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 12
|Wednesday
|Mauritiania vs Gambia
|9:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 13
|Thursday
|Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
|12:30 AM
|Japoma Stadium
|January 13
|Thursday
|Cameroon vs Ethiopia
|9:30 PM
|Olembe Stadium
|January 14
|Friday
|Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso
|12:30 AM
|Olembe Stadium
|January 14
|Friday
|Senegal vs Guinea
|6:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 14
|Friday
|Malawi vs Zimbabwe
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 14
|Friday
|Morocco vs Comoros
|9:30 PM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 15
|Saturday
|Gabon vs Ghana
|12:30 AM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 15
|Saturday
|Nigeria vs Sudan
|9:30 PM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 16
|Sunday
|Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 16
|Sunday
|Gambia vs Mali
|6:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 16
|Sunday
|Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
|9:30 PM
|Japoma Stadium
|January 16
|Sunday
|Tunisia vs Mauritania
|9:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 17
|Monday
|Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
|12:30 AM
|Japoma Stadium
|January 17
|Monday
|Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 17
|Monday
|Cape Verde vs Cameroon
|9:30 PM
|Olembe Stadium
|January 18
|Tuesday
|Malawi vs Senegal
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|January 18
|Tuesday
|Zimbabwe vs Guinea
|9:30 PM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 19
|Wednesday
|Gabon vs Morocco
|12:30 AM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 19
|Wednesday
|Ghana vs Comoros
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 20
|Thursday
|Egypt vs Sudan
|12:30 AM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|January 20
|Thursday
|Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|January 20
|Thursday
|Ivory Coast vs Algeria
|9:30 PM
|Japoma Stadium
|January 20
|Thursday
|Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea
|9:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 21
|Friday
|Gambia vs Tunisia
|12:30 AM
|Limbe Stadium
|January 21
|Friday
|Mali vs Mauritania
|12:30 AM
|Japoma Stadium
|Knockout Rounds
|Round of 16 Match 1
|January 23
|Sunday
|Group A second place vs Group C second place
|9:30 PM
|Limbe Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 2
|January 24
|Monday
|Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third place
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 3
|January 24
|Monday
|Group B second place vs Group F second place
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 4
|January 25
|Tuesday
|Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third place
|12:30 AM
|Olembe Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 5
|January 25
|Tuesday
|Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third place
|9:30 PM
|Kouekong Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 6
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third place
|12:30 AM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|Round of 16 Match 7
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Group E winner vs Group D second place
|9:30 PM
|Japoma Stadium
|Round of 16 Match 8
|January 27
|Thursday
|Group F winner vs Group E second place
|12:30 AM
|Limbe Stadium
|Quarter-final 1
|January 29
|Saturday
|Round of 16 Match 4 winner vs Round of 16 Match 3 winner
|9:30 PM
|Japoma Stadium
|Quarter-final 2
|January 30
|Sunday
|Round of 16 Match 1 winner vs Round of 16 Match 2 winner
|12:30 AM
|Roumde Adjia Stadium
|Quarter-final 3
|January 30
|Sunday
|Round of 16 Match 7 winner vs Round of 16 Match 6 winner
|9:30 PM
|Olembe Stadium
|Quarter-final 4
|January 31
|Monday
|Round of 16 Match 5 winner vs Round of 16 Match 8 winner
|12:30 AM
|Japoma Stadium
|Semi-final 1
|February 3
|Thursday
|Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner
|12:30 AM
|Japoma Stadium
|Semi-final 2
|February 4
|Friday
|Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner
|12:30 AM
|Olembe Stadium
|Third Place Paly-off
|February 6
|Sunday
|Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser
|9:30 PM
|Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
|AFCON 2021 Final
|February 7
|Monday
|Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner
|12:30 AM
|Olembe Stadium
AFCON 2021 Telecast and Live Streaming in India
Sony Pictures and Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the tournament in India. So, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX will be the destination for football fans in the country to watch AFCON. Sony LIV will also live stream the matches.