African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021: Full schedule, timing in IST, venues, teams, groups and telecast details

By
Algeria will kick off their AFCON title defence on January 11

Bengaluru, January 4: After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 is finally set to kick off this weekend with the tournaments hosts Cameroon playing the opening fixture against Burkina Faso.

The 33rd edition of AFCON will start with the group stage on January 9 and conclude with the final on February 6. The opening match and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. The tournament will be played across five cities and six stadiums.

The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

A total of 24 teams divided into 6 groups of four teams will battle it out in the group stage with the top two teams of each group, along with the best four third-placed teams, advancing to the round of 16. Then it will be down to the quarterfinals, semifinals and the all important final.

Ahead of the tournament, here is all you need to know about the AFCON 2021:

Groups and Teams

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

AFCON 2021 full schedule, date, time in India (IST) and venues

Date Day Fixture Time in IST Venue
January 9 Sunday Cameroon vs Burkina Faso 9:30 PM Olembe Stadium
January 10 Monday Ethiopia vs Cape Verde 12:30 AM Olembe Stadium
January 10 Monday Senegal vs Zimbabwe 6:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 10 Monday Morocco vs Ghana 9:30 PM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 10 Monday Guinea vs Malawi 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 11 Tuesday Comoros vs Gabon 12:30 AM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 11 Tuesday Algeria vs Sierra Leone 6:30 PM Japoma Stadium
January 11 Tuesday Nigeria vs Egypt 9:30 PM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 12 Wednesday Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 12 Wednesday Tunisia vs Mali 6:30 PM Limbe Stadium
January 12 Wednesday Mauritiania vs Gambia 9:30 PM Limbe Stadium
January 13 Thursday Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 12:30 AM Japoma Stadium
January 13 Thursday Cameroon vs Ethiopia 9:30 PM Olembe Stadium
January 14 Friday Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso 12:30 AM Olembe Stadium
January 14 Friday Senegal vs Guinea 6:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 14 Friday Malawi vs Zimbabwe 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 14 Friday Morocco vs Comoros 9:30 PM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 15 Saturday Gabon vs Ghana 12:30 AM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 15 Saturday Nigeria vs Sudan 9:30 PM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 16 Sunday Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 16 Sunday Gambia vs Mali 6:30 PM Limbe Stadium
January 16 Sunday Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone 9:30 PM Japoma Stadium
January 16 Sunday Tunisia vs Mauritania 9:30 PM Limbe Stadium
January 17 Monday Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea 12:30 AM Japoma Stadium
January 17 Monday Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 17 Monday Cape Verde vs Cameroon 9:30 PM Olembe Stadium
January 18 Tuesday Malawi vs Senegal 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
January 18 Tuesday Zimbabwe vs Guinea 9:30 PM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 19 Wednesday Gabon vs Morocco 12:30 AM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 19 Wednesday Ghana vs Comoros 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 20 Thursday Egypt vs Sudan 12:30 AM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
January 20 Thursday Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
January 20 Thursday Ivory Coast vs Algeria 9:30 PM Japoma Stadium
January 20 Thursday Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea 9:30 PM Limbe Stadium
January 21 Friday Gambia vs Tunisia 12:30 AM Limbe Stadium
January 21 Friday Mali vs Mauritania 12:30 AM Japoma Stadium
Knockout Rounds
Round of 16 Match 1
January 23 Sunday Group A second place vs Group C second place 9:30 PM Limbe Stadium
Round of 16 Match 2
January 24 Monday Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third place 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
Round of 16 Match 3
January 24 Monday Group B second place vs Group F second place 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
Round of 16 Match 4
January 25 Tuesday Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third place 12:30 AM Olembe Stadium
Round of 16 Match 5
January 25 Tuesday Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third place 9:30 PM Kouekong Stadium
Round of 16 Match 6
January 26 Wednesday Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third place 12:30 AM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
Round of 16 Match 7
January 26 Wednesday Group E winner vs Group D second place 9:30 PM Japoma Stadium
Round of 16 Match 8
January 27 Thursday Group F winner vs Group E second place 12:30 AM Limbe Stadium
Quarter-final 1
January 29 Saturday Round of 16 Match 4 winner vs Round of 16 Match 3 winner 9:30 PM Japoma Stadium
Quarter-final 2
January 30 Sunday Round of 16 Match 1 winner vs Round of 16 Match 2 winner 12:30 AM Roumde Adjia Stadium
Quarter-final 3
January 30 Sunday Round of 16 Match 7 winner vs Round of 16 Match 6 winner 9:30 PM Olembe Stadium
Quarter-final 4
January 31 Monday Round of 16 Match 5 winner vs Round of 16 Match 8 winner 12:30 AM Japoma Stadium
Semi-final 1
February 3 Thursday Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner 12:30 AM Japoma Stadium
Semi-final 2
February 4 Friday Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner 12:30 AM Olembe Stadium
Third Place Paly-off
February 6 Sunday Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser 9:30 PM Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo
AFCON 2021 Final
February 7 Monday Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner 12:30 AM Olembe Stadium

AFCON 2021 Telecast and Live Streaming in India

Sony Pictures and Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the tournament in India. So, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX will be the destination for football fans in the country to watch AFCON. Sony LIV will also live stream the matches.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
