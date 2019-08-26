Five players who could still leave Premier League sides this summer

Bengaluru, Aug 26: The transfer deadline may have slammed shut for Premier League clubs, but other European clubs can nevertheless buy players from England until the start of next week.
The futures of several Premier League stars still appear uncertain, and some could leave before the deadline for European clubs on September 2. The English sides have plenty of fat to trim from their respective squads and sides across the continent are all on the hunt for a potential bargain.
Here are five players who could still be offloaded before the European transfer window closes:
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Signed from Monaco in 2017 for £40 million, the French Bakayoko struggled from the beginning and eventually was forced to leave the side on loan to Milan by Sarri. He experienced a mixed time in Italy, eventually finding his feet after a slow start before falling out with Gennaro Gattuso. He was given minutes in pre-season but it seems Lampard was not convinced with him.
Now with Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic all signed up permanently and Kanté highly likely to return to his favoured defensive role in midfield, there isn’t much room for Bakayoko in Lampard’s starting XI. The English manager has not picked him up yet for any of the three games and he is likely to be sold permanently now. France or Italy is expected to be his next destination but no new bids for him have come as of yet.
Marcos Rojo
The Argentine defender has been surplus to requirements at Old Trafford for quite a while now and it seems that Solskjaer made it all but certain that there was no room for him on the roster after signing Maguire and leaving him out of three consecutive matchday squads.
The centre-back has made only 12 appearances for the club since the beginning of last season. Everton on deadline tried signing the defender on loan however the deal collapsed. But his future still looks away from England and there have been rumours from Turkey suggesting that he now could be loaned out to Fenerbahce as the side is looking for a player of his versatility and skill-set.
Dejan Lovren
The Croatian has been a subject of interest from Italy since last month. Roma were heavily linked with the defender however with the Reds asking for £20million for the inconsistent 30-year-old it put Roma off. Right now Milan have been linked with a loan move but that interest also appears to be fizzling out.
Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly trying for a loan along with a view to making it permanent. Lovren has been left out of the squad in all of Liverpool's matches in the season so far. The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds from St Mary's in 2014, is fourth in the pecking order behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and will surely find a new suitor before the end of the window.
Shkodran Mustafi
Arsenal have transfer-listed the German with a clear message that he is surplus to requirements. The 27-year-old has made more than 35 appearances in each of his three campaigns at the Emirates but has never established himself. And after the signing of Luiz and Chambers set to be the backup defender in the squad, Emery now wants to sell the defender this Summer to recoup most of the money they paid for him in 2014.
Monaco were last linked with the World Cup winner. However, they are unlikely to make a permanent bid, a loan with a subject to permanent deal is likely to be the solution right now.
Mohamed Elneny
The 27-year-old has been transfer listed by the side since last year but the Gunners did not find any potential suitors for him. A potential stumbling block for a move away could be the fact that he signed a contract extension until 2022 in March last year but he is now likely to be let off with a cut-price deal and there is reportedly serious interest from Turkey, with Galatasaray most engaged. The Egyptian has been left out of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad with a clear indication that he is expected to depart.