Five players with best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League so far this season

Bengaluru, March 24: Suspending the Premier League action, for the time being, has led us to explore some of the best stats of this unprecedented season so far. A total of 584 goals have been scored so far till the 29th game week.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is as of now leading the golden boot tally with 19 goals however he is still not the best profiling goalscorers of the current campaign.
Here we make a list of five players who are topping the chart of the best minutes-per-goal ratios in the Premier League this season so far after game week 29th.
Gabriel Jesus – (133 minutes-per-goal)
The Manchester City forward has seen a better amount of game time this season and he has utilised it fully so far. The Brazilian international surpassed Marcus Rashford just by an edge in terms of minutes-per-goal who has scored a goal in every 134 minutes-per-goal. Jesus has scored 10 goals so far in 13 starts.
Danny Ings- (133 minutes-per-goal)
Tied with the Manchester City forward, the former Liverpool player is enduring one of his best seasons in Premier League so far. He has scored a total of 15 goals, despite enduring injury issues with 23 starts.
Mason Greenwood – (129 minutes-per-goal)
The only teenager to be in this list, the Manchester United wonderboy in his very first fully debut campaign looks to have seamlessly adapted to life in the first-team at Old Trafford. He has scored 11 goals in all competitions so far in which five of those have come in the Premier League in just four starts.
Jamie Vardy- (117 minutes-per-goal)
The Leicester veteran is topping the goal-scoring chart and is arguably enjoying the best season of his career to fire the Foxes into the race for top four. However, still, he is not the best prolific scorer in the division. Vardy has 19 goals in his name in 25 starts.
Sergio Aguero- (88 minutes-per-goal)
Despite missing a large chunk of games this season again due to injury, the Manchester City forward is still the best scorer in the division and is just three shy of being the top scorer. Aguero has recently the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history which says everything about his calibre and this term he has managed 16 goals in just 17 starts. He also still holds the best goal-per-game ratio of any player with over 100 goals in Premier League history.