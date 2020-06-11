Five Premier League clubs that can be Thiago Silva's next destination

Bengaluru, June 11: Thiago Silva could be a busy man in the Summer with as many as five Premier League clubs chasing him, according to 90min.
The PSG defender would be a free agent from July with the French side not willing to extend his contract.
He although may choose to agree on a temporary extension with the team to compete in the Champions League for the remaining fixtures. But he is certain to leave the side in Summer.
The Brazilian defender has been a legend of the modern game as well for PSG. He has won seven league titles with them in the last eight years but is now at the twilight of his career. However, signing him on a free agent still could be a big coup for many sides.
Here we have enlisted five Premier League teams who may look to sign him on a free deal in Summer.
Arsenal
Arsenal could do pretty well with a free signing like Silva in their ranks next season. The Gunners are uncertain about the future of David Luiz as well as Sokratis. But the North London side don't have enough finances to pull over any major deals. Silva's arrival hence makes pretty much sense. His wage should not be a problem for Arteta. With him in the side, Arsenal could well mix youth and experience in the backline with a pair of Saliba and Silva next season.
Everton
Ancelotti definitely needs additions to the backline and may look to his old friend. Ancelotti and Silva have a fantastic relationship which started from Brazilian's first year with AC Milan. They grew close and reunited at PSG in 2012 as well. Silva's arrival would surely hand the Toffees a big boost in terms of experience as well as mentality wise.
Wolves
Nuno's side reportedly is also one of five English sides who are considering a move for Silva. Wolves are looking to break into Europe next year as well and having someone like Silva in the team could provide them with plenty of top-level experience.
West Ham United
If the Hammers survive the relegation scare, they could well put up a big playing opportunity to Silva as well. Moyes will undoubtedly be looking to bolster his central defensive department in summer. Ogbonna, Winston Reid, Fabian Balbuena all have faltered to maintain the backline stable this season. Hence, finding some experienced defender like him on a short-term deal may come as a big help.
Newcastle United
If the much-talked multi-millionaire takeover from Saudi finally befalls, the new management may seek signings which would hand them a big exposure promptly. Silva's added experience would also be a bonus to minnow Premier League side and he may relish the challenge to uplift the side.