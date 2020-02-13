Five Premier league sides with most points since Christmas

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Premier League is entering it's the final chapter of the season, however, this time around it looks like there won't be much of a twist, at least at the top of the table.
Liverpool currently maintain a 22 point lead over second-placed Manchester City and are likely to end their title drought of 30 years. However, the battle for a top-four spot and relegation survival is still on an interesting phase with 13 games still to be played.
The League table since Christmas looks to be altering every week. While some clubs started the season brightly, others have picked up the gear lately. It now remains to be seen which lot keep the momentum. Here are the five teams, who have been in form since the Christmas capturing most Premier League points:
Liverpool - 24 points
The League leaders have captured the most points out of eight games, winning each game comfortably, even beating the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton in the process. The Anfield side only dropped points against Manchester United this season but that came only in the first half of the campaign.
Everton - 17 points
Since Ancelotti took charge of the side, no team has won more points than Everton apart from their rivals Liverpool. Everton have lost just once, that too against Manchester City during eight Premier League games since the Italian's first in charge on Boxing Day, moving out of the bottom zone to the touching distance of European football now. But they next face a stern test in the next three fixtures, with games against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Manchester City - 16 points
The defending champions title challenge slowly moved out of their sight in these eight games with Guardiola's men losing against Wolves and Spurs. However, that still could not move them from being the third most inform team at the moment.
Southampton - 14 points
One of the biggest turn arounds of the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side was firmly in relegation place and were hammered 9-0 by Leicester in early stages. It almost looked impossible for them to bounce back and since Chrismas, his side has surely shown huge resilience, winning four and drawing two out of eight. They are now just remarkably eight-point below a European place, sitting 13th.
Watford - 12 points
Another side looking to be bounce back from the edge after their second managerial change this season. Former Leicester boss, Nigel Pearson's inclusion may have provided them with a new bounce which has helped them securing 12 points since Christmas. However, they have lost three games in a row lately which has again put them in the relegation zone.