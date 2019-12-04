Five shortest managerial reigns in the Premier League era

Bengaluru, December 4: Quique Sanchez Flores recent sacking as Watford manager hardly came as a surprise given the Hornet's struggles in the Premier League and it was their second manager of the season.
Over the years, there have been many managers who have flopped exceedingly in the Premier League.
With the league becoming more competitive every year, the clubs do not hesitate to pull the trigger on any under-performing managers even if they are signed on long term deals.
Here we take a look at five of those unfortunate names who were given the marching orders just after a few months into the job:
Bob Bradley — Swansea City, 2016 — 85 days
The Wales side brought on the American manager who never had any stint with any Pl sides and the gamble did not pay off. He failed to change the fortune of a relegation-threatened side with many defensive frailties and managed just two wins from his 11 games in charge as he was sacked after 85 days in charge.
Quique Sanchez Flores: Watford, 2019 (85 days)
The Spanish manager's first stint with the Premier League side back in 2016 went well and this time after Rudi Garcia's struggle at the start of the season, he was called in to revive Watford. But with just one win in his three-month spell, he was sacked by Watford, who still remain in the bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety.
Frank De Boer: Crystal Palace, 2017 (77 days)
The Dutch manager had a successful spell with Ajax and a brief one in Inter before he was appointed as the Palace boss. It was definitely an ambitious move, but ultimately turned a failure, as he managed just four games, which all ended in defeats, failing to score a goal.
Rene Meulensteen: Fulham, 2013-14 (75 days)
One of the most prominent names of Sir Alex Ferguson's backroom staff, Meulensteen started working under Martin Jol at Fulham. After Jol was sacked the Dutch coach was given a shot at the full-time job but it only lasted two and a half months despite him guiding them to four wins.
Les Reed: Charlton Athletic, 2006 (40 days)
Currently with a big reputation behind the scenes with Football Association of England (FA) and earlier at Southampton, the Englishman has not had a great managerial career. Having initially been appointed as Iain Dowie's assistant in 2006, he got the full-time role after Dowie was sacked in November that year. But he was also sacked just six weeks later as he had helped Charlton to a solitary win during his time in charge.