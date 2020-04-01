Five top players who may have played last Premier League game for their clubs

Bengaluru, April 1: The Coronavirus outbreak has put on a big question mark on the future of the current season.
All footballing activity around the globe has been put on hold for the time being including the Premier League. As of now, it has been declared that the league is suspended till April 30 at the earliest. But looking at the circumstances, there are very little chances that it will start at that time.
There is growing intuition around the fraternity that a decision could be made that the remainder of the season will be null and Void. And should this happen, it will see several stars representing their side for the final time.
Here are five players who may have represented their current PL clubs for the last time.
David Silva – Manchester City
One of the best players of Premier league ever, the Spanish midfielder will be out of contract in summer and has already said that he will not renew it. The 34-year-old although is yet to announce his future plans but it will certainly not be in PL.
Silva has scored 74 goals and assisted 137 further in 423 appearances in all competitions and is the seventh-highest assist provider in Premier League history. He will surely leave the league as a legend of English football.
Jan Vertonghen - Spurs
Vertonghen has enjoyed a fantastic time at Tottenham but it is probably time for him to move on. He was a key option under Mourinho who has used him at centre-back and left-back. But given there's likely to be a rebuild in Summer, he may not be a regular again in the side.
The player wants to secure regular football at this stage and hence an exit is likely to befall. Ajax reportedly have contacted the player over a free move in Summer while Inter Milan and Napoli too are also believed to be monitoring the situation.
Adam Lallana - Liverpool
The English midfielder has been a squad player under Klopp for the last two years but now is likely to depart the club in search of more regular first-team football. He was expected to leave the side however the pandemic will see him leaving the side without saying goodbye to the fans where he served for six years. The English international has sunk in the last couple of seasons but surely would be a fine free transfer addition for a host of PL sides seeking midfield creativity this summer.
Olivier Giroud - Chelsea
The World Cup winner was bound to leave the side after failing to secure a move in the Winter window. The veteran has been a sporadic player under Lampard mostly this season but now is keen to secure regular football as he enters the twilight of his career.
The 33-year-old although was brought back into the team after injuries to Tammy Abraham. He has shown his talent again in the limited opportunity by scoring in recent Premier League wins over Tottenham and Everton but it is seemingly likely he leaves Stamford Bridge, with a move back to France mooted.
Willian - Chelsea
Another Chelsea player whose contract is set to end in Summer and as per reports, it may not be renewed. Despite Lampard's preference for youth, Willian has managed to feature 28 times in the Premier League being a key player in the side. But with Lampard look to rebuild the team, engaging more fresh blood it looks like he'll leave for free at the end of the campaign. The 31-year-old has been a cult figure in west London clinching two Premier League titles, each domestic cup and the Europa League, in addition to twice being named as Chelsea’s Players’ Player of the Year.