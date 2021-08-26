Five top players whose contracts are expiring next summer

Kolkata, August 26: The summer transfer window is on at the moment and we could still witness plenty of movements in the market before the window closes on August 31.
We
have
seen
a
number
of
big-money
moves
such
as
Romelu
Lukaku
to
Chelsea
from
Inter
Milan
and
Jack
Grealish
to
Manchester
City
from
Aston
Villa
while
the
likes
of
Harry
Kane,
Kylian
Mbappe,
Cristiano
Ronaldo
are
all
grabbing
the
headlines
for
different
reasons
of
late.
Many stars have their contracts set to expire in the summer of 2022 and they all pose big challenges to their respective clubs this summer as well as those who are interested in them. Here, we will take a look at five of them.
Pedri
-
Barcelona
The golden Boy of Barcelona and Spain, Pedri might be just 18 years of age but he is already one of the most important players for both club and country. Especially, after the departure of Messi from Camp Nou, expectations will be bigger from Pedri from now on as he has what it takes to become a world-beater. Barcelona should not have too much of a problem to extend Pedri's deal at the club, but as long as a new deal is not agreed, there will be rumours.
Paul Pogba - Manchester United
A player, whose name simply refuses to to die down in the rumour mill, Pogba's future at Manchester United looks bleak. His lack of consistency on the pitch coupled with strong interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have seen the Frenchman always linked with an exit from Old Trafford and it could finally happen next season with the French World Cup-winner yet to sign a new deal. The 28-year-old has however started the season on the best possible manner and the scenario could change if the Red Devils enjoy a successful season with Pogba being at the centre of it.
Paulo Dybala - Juventus
Dybala is a player whose career has seen many highs and lows over the last few years and the Argentinian has been linked with an exit from the Turin club several times in recent months. However, with Massimiliano Allegri back at the helm, the 27-year-old is expected to find his best form and confidence back and could once again become the main man. As of now, his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in the summer of 2022 but a new deal seems very much likely.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
Ronaldo's contract with Juventus expires next summer and there are strong rumours that he could well be on the move this summer itself. It is believed that the 36-year-old is looking for a new challenge and is wanted by Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG. The Bianconeri chiefs have reiterated that they have no plans of selling the superstar this summer, but now it seems that they could be open to a £25 million bid for the Portuguese superstar as they are looking to cut down their wage bill.
Kylian Mbappe - PSG
Mbappe has been regularly grabbing the headlines in the last few days as the Frenchman seems desperate to engineer a move to his dream club Real Madrid. And, PSG face a difficult situation with the Frenchman's contract being up for expiry next summer and the player having made it clear that he will not sign a new contract.