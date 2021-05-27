Five worst signings of the 2020-21 Premier League season

Bengaluru, May 27: As the 2020-21 Premier League season comes to an end, it is a good time to look back on the campaign that was. Manchester City crushed to the title while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea booked their seats for the Champions League. Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham were sadly the three clubs getting the relegation.
There were many new faces this calendar year who joined new clubs for a fresh challenge. But not all of them lived up to the hype and maintained the standard that was expected of them.
Here we look at such five fresh faces who failed to deliver for their new sides during the recently concluded league campaign:
1. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)
It was hoped that Brewster would fire Sheffield United to Premier League safety this season following the departure of Callum Robinson. They also paid a massive sum of £23.5million for a player who had made just four appearances for the Liverpool team. But the transfer failed massively as the youngster could not find the back of the net for once in 27 appearances in the league.
2. Willian (Arsenal)
The Brazilian winger joined the Gunners as a free transfer from Chelsea and the move was seen as a coup by fans. He justified the hype by providing two assists in his debut game and being the man of the match against Fulham. However, he really dropped off the pace since then. With just one goal and five assists during the whole campaign, he really did not justify the significant wages he is getting.
3. Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
Chelsea forked out a club-record fee for Havertz and it is not obvious to see why. He is regarded as one of the finest talents of Germany and his former Bayer Leverkusen stats speak volume of it. He was almost courted by all the top sides in Europe before Chelsea found an agreement. However, his start at Stamford Bridge has been anything but spectacular. He redeemed himself a bit under Thomas Tuchel in 2021. But with just four goals and three assists to his name in his debut season, he surely has not warranted the hype.
4. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)
The Manchester United summer signing somewhat looked promising in patches but he failed to convince Solskjaer for a starting berth. He featured in just 524 minutes of PL action which makes one of the flop signings of the recently concluded season.
5. Fabio Silva (Wolves)
The 18-year-old arrived from FC Porto for a club-record £35million after a lengthy pursuit but struggled to live up to his club-record £35million price tag. He was handed the tough task of filling the vast void left by Raul Jimenez after the Mexican's head injury in November. But with four goals and three assists in 32 appearances in the league, he surely endured a hugely frustrating first season.