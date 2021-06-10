Football
Flashback: The miracle of Cadiz CF turns 30

By
The Andalusian club avoided relegation in the final 10 minutes of the 1990-91 season, after spending almost the whole campaign in the drop zone. Images: La Liga

Bengaluru, June 10: Over Cadiz CF's 100 years of history, there have been many unforgettable moments for their fans and for lovers of La Liga and Spanish football.

In 2020-21, the club secured survival in La Liga's top flight by a significant margin, but it was much more stressful 30 years ago.

June 9 marked the 30th anniversary of the miracle of Cadiz when the Andalusian club managed to avoid relegation in the final 10 minutes of the campaign after spending almost the entire season - from early November onwards - in the relegation zone.

Logically, that 1990-91 season is still remembered fondly by the Cadistas who experienced it.

In the season's final month, they defeated Sevilla FC, Real Zaragoza and thrashed FC Barcelona 4-0 to pull off the most unlikely of survivals.

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

The club were a regular top flight team during the 1980s. That was when the legend of the Yellow Submarine was born, with Cadiz pulling off several remarkable feats.

In 1990-91, it reached another level as they pulled off a frankly unimaginable comeback in the relegation battle. This is the story of that miraculous season.

Change in dugout

Change in dugout

The season started with difficulties for the club that was presided over by the charismatic Don Manuel de Irigoyen. Hector 'Bambino' Veira took over as the club's new coach, but the Argentinian tactician did not have much success as the team won just twice over the first half of the season.

Looking for a reaction, the club made a change in the dugout as Ramon Blanco was brought in for the final stretch of the campaign. He knew the club well from his playing days and his early coaching career.

Miraculous escape

Miraculous escape

It was at home that Cadiz's miracle took place as they defeated Sevilla FC 2-1 in front of their home crowd in the third-from-last round and then, in the final match-day on June 9, 1991, they took the next step in their great escape.

Going into the final round, Cadiz were 19th and second-bottom, in the direct relegation spots and set for relegation to La Liga SmartBank.

Great escape

Great escape

Real Zaragoza were the visitors to the Ramon de Carranza and they too were fighting for survival, looking for a result to avoid relegation. Cadiz's late 2-1 victory saw them finish 18th in the standings, avoiding direct relegation and putting them into the play-off spots with Malaga CF.

Malaga won the first leg 1-0 at their home ground with Cadiz returning the favour at home before winning on penalties to write one of the most extraordinary chapters in the club's history.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 16:03 [IST]
