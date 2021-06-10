Flashback: The miracle of Cadiz CF turns 30

Yellow Submarine
The club were a regular top flight team during the 1980s. That was when the legend of the Yellow Submarine was born, with Cadiz pulling off several remarkable feats.
In 1990-91, it reached another level as they pulled off a frankly unimaginable comeback in the relegation battle. This is the story of that miraculous season.
Change in dugout
The season started with difficulties for the club that was presided over by the charismatic Don Manuel de Irigoyen. Hector 'Bambino' Veira took over as the club's new coach, but the Argentinian tactician did not have much success as the team won just twice over the first half of the season.
Looking for a reaction, the club made a change in the dugout as Ramon Blanco was brought in for the final stretch of the campaign. He knew the club well from his playing days and his early coaching career.
Miraculous escape
It was at home that Cadiz's miracle took place as they defeated Sevilla FC 2-1 in front of their home crowd in the third-from-last round and then, in the final match-day on June 9, 1991, they took the next step in their great escape.
Going into the final round, Cadiz were 19th and second-bottom, in the direct relegation spots and set for relegation to La Liga SmartBank.
Great escape
Real Zaragoza were the visitors to the Ramon de Carranza and they too were fighting for survival, looking for a result to avoid relegation. Cadiz's late 2-1 victory saw them finish 18th in the standings, avoiding direct relegation and putting them into the play-off spots with Malaga CF.
Malaga won the first leg 1-0 at their home ground with Cadiz returning the favour at home before winning on penalties to write one of the most extraordinary chapters in the club's history.