Florentino Perez content with quiet summer transfers for Real Madrid

Bengaluru, September 2: As difficult as it sounds, finding the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo was almost impossible for Real Madrid and amidst all the big names like Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar longing to take the most coveted role, it was former player Mariano Diaz who was brought in on deadline day and given the No. 7 jersey. And obviously this came as a shock to the fans as Diaz was probably not even on the list of players to replace the No. 7 jersey.
Real Madrid were winners considering young talent, bringing in Andriy Lunin, Vinicius Jr, and striking a deal for Santos’ Rodrygo. However, Lunin was sent on loan while Vinicius was inducted in Real Madrid Castilla to play in Segunda division. Madrid also lost Theo Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic and Borja Mayoral on season long loan deals. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has defended their transfer policy.
At Mariano Diaz' presentation, Perez was positive about their summer work.
"We had an exceptional squad already and we took advantage of this time to reinforce various areas," he said to reporters.
"The best goalkeeper of the World Cup, Courtois, has arrived, a great defender in Odriozola, a goalkeeper with an extraordinary future (Lunin), one of the great rising stars of Brazilian football in Vinicius as well as Valverde and Reguilon from the academy.
"Now we can add Mariano, who has goal scoring in his DNA."
The president also justified the policy of signings. "We know that the road is the path traced by our president Santiago Bernabeu," he continued. "The best players in the world, the best in Spain and the best from our academy. We will remain loyal to our history."
Madrid swept away the UEFA Champions League awards last week as Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric were awarded the best players in their respective positions. Cristiano Ronaldo won the best forward as well in his Champions League winning last season with Real Madrid. Luka Madrid was also adjudged the best Champions League player of 2017-18 campaign.