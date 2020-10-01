Foden, Greenwood ignored by England as Maguire returns and Calvert-Lewin gets first call-up

London, October 1: Gareth Southgate has left Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out of the latest England squad after they were sent home from international duty last month but Harry Maguire returns to the fold.
Greenwood, 19, and Phil Foden, 20, were removed from the Three Lions' squad prior to the game in Denmark last month after it emerged they had ignored coronavirus-prevention protocols in Iceland following England's 1-0 Nations League win, a game in which both players made their senior debuts.
An Icelandic website had published a story where Foden and Greenwood appeared to be shown in a Snapchat video posted by one of two women they were said to be socialising with – the country's self-isolation rules prohibited such a meeting.
As such, they have been left out by Southgate for the upcoming friendly with Wales and subsequent Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark, though the England manager did stress that from now on their call-up chances will be judged on form rather than past indiscretions.
But Manchester United's Maguire is back in the picture. The centre-back was dropped in August after initially being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts at bribery at a misdemeanours court in Greece.
However, Maguire's legal representatives lodged an appeal, meaning the court's initial verdict was nullified and a full retrial will now take place at a more senior court. The defender has since been back in action domestically for the Red Devils.
Greenwood's absence has provided an opportunity for in-form Everton striker Calvert-Lewin, who is enjoying a scintillating start to the 2020-21 season, scoring eight goals in five matches.
Included in that record is a pair of hat-tricks, scored in the 5-2 Premier League win over West Brom and Wednesday's 4-1 EFL Cup dismantling of West Ham.
There are also maiden call-ups for Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, while Jack Grealish is also named - the Aston Villa star was only included last month as a late replacement for Marcus Rashford.
England squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley);
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City);
Midfielders: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham);
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).