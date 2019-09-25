Football Delhi partners with Sportseed-PRO to introduce scientific football programmes in schools

New Delhi, September 24: In its bid to nurture talents at the school level, Football Delhi has partnered with renowned global physical literacy and sports excellence promoter, Sportseed-PRO to promote and develop football in schools.
The deal will see Sportseed-PRO deliver a scientific football programme in schools to groom talents and also assist Football Delhi in organising U13, U15 and U17 School Leagues.
Sportseed-PRO promotes scientific sports and fitness amongst youngsters to assure healthy habits, sports excellence and holistic development.
That is completely in tune with Football Delhi's attempts to encourage more kids to take up the sport at school level as the state body looks to strengthen the grassroots programme with a more holistic approach.
On the association Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Schools are one of our key stakeholders and having a scientific football programme in schools are important to develop football and identify potential talents.
"Through this partnership, we are expecting to deliver a quality football programme to schools and build a strong foundation for football in the National Capital Region."
We are thrilled to announce @SportseedPro has partnered with #FootballDelhi to support School Football Development Programme. We thank them for their support, faith and partnership with us. 🤝#FootballDelhi #FootballforAll pic.twitter.com/2qcKVCEAjd— Football Delhi (@FootballDelhi) September 25, 2019
With Sportseed-PRO as its School Football Development Partner, Football Delhi looks to develop proper football culture in the NCR where not only kids will be inspired but even parents can understand the importance of sports from a young age and motivate their children to play.
With physical fitness, mental wellness, social inclusiveness and cognitive and holistic development being the top priorities for Sportseed-PRO, the tie-up looks to churn out the best of talent through an age-specific curriculum.
"Sportseed-PRO will introduce football to schools in partnership with Football Delhi by adopting an age-specific curriculum based on global best practices under the guidance of UEFA Pro License Coaches and implemented by AFC license coaches" said Himangshu Talukdar, COO Sportseed-PRO.
With All India Football Federation (AIFF) making grassroots development all over India as its top priority, this partnership will ensure Football Delhi to take a pioneering position in significantly contribute to the growth of Indian football.
Source: Press Release