Football Year in Review: Five best free-agent signings of 2020

Bengaluru, December 11: Football is a game where the money is thrown around in crazy numbers every season, and 2020 was no different. Although, due to the COVID-19 outbreak there were some financial limitations in the Summer transfer window it could not stop clubs from splashing the cash to sign their desired target. But amidst the chaos of the hundreds of millions, some of the best signings cost absolutely nothing at all in this calendar year.
So here is a selection of such five players who left their side for nothing and having a great impact on the new side:
1. David Silva
Ageing like a fine wine, the Manchester City legend joined the club on a free transfer in Summer and looks to be carrying his golden touch in Spain also. He has registered one goal and two assists in the league, but his positive influence is showing overall in the side as they sit second in the league table- just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.
2. Thiago Silva
The 36-year-old was signed as a free agent in Summer which raised a fair few eyebrows. Plenty of fans and pundits voiced their concerns about his age and adaptability to English football. But so far he has been one of the best defenders in the league and is the captain of the side who conceded the fewest goals in the division. The transfer looks to be a masterstroke from Lampard as Silva already appears to be a leader within the Chelsea group.
3. Edinson Cavani
The Uruguay international is setting instant impact at Old Trafford after signing for them in October. The 33-year-old has had to wait for his chances but now looks to have outdone struggling first-choice striker Martial for a starting spot. He has already scored thrice in the league including two match-winning goals against Southampton in just six appearances.
4. Luis Suarez
After six years at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan rescinded his contract following the payment of his last year’s wages and joined Atletico Madrid for free. With five goals in just six games, it looks like he probably made the right decision.
5. Pedro
When the Spanish winger arrived at Roma ahead of the 2020-21 season from Chelsea, not many football fans took notice. But the 33-year-old is now one of the leading members in the team-sheets spearheading the attack. He's made a brilliant start to life in the top flight in a new country and already has scored twice and assisted once in 10 matches.