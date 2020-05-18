Footballers who broke coronavirus lockdown rules

Bengaluru, May 18: Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, most of the countries in Europe are in a lockdown or are following strict rules and guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.
But not everyone follows rules and footballers are no exception. During the lockdown period, there have been several instances where footballing personnel were seen violating the guidelines.
So below we have taken a look at a couple of such instances who aversed lockdown:
Jack Grealish
The Aston Villa midfielder was snapped at a scene of a road accident in March. Later he insisted that he left his house to meet with a friend over the weekend despite being told to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Premier League side later released a statement criticising the player and announced they have fined him for the violation of the rule. Grealish later also openly apologised for his action.
Luka Jovic
The Real Madrid forward broke lockdown violations amid the coronavirus in Spain. He flew home to his hometown Belgrade, Serbia earlier in the second week of April to see his pregnant girlfriend aversing the government rules and regulations. He later apologised for the incident but claimed that he was unaware of the directive. He is now likely to appear in the Serbia court for prosecution and hearing.
Marcos Rojo
The Manchester United defender who is on loan at Estudiantes in his homeland, Argentina was caught playing cards and smoking with friends in his homeland amid lockdown. United released a statement reminding him of his responsibilities during the pandemic.
Moise Kean
The Everton forward posted a video on social media arranging a party at his house with several other women breaking the government's social distancing rules which were set due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was fined by Everton and the Italian duly apologised for the behaviour.
Kyle Walker
The Manchester City full-back was caught arranging a party at his home in April in a blatant violation of the nation's lockdown measures in early days and he quickly responded to claim by apologising to it.
However, last week the defender was again seen violating the rules when he travelled from his house for a party at his sister's house and later went to his parents' home. The following day he reportedly went out cycling with a friend. Walker is likely to face an internal disciplinary procedure after his apology last month but any level of punishment has not been revealed so far.
Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette
All the four Arsenal players were photographed on separate occasions flouting social distancing rules during the countrywide lockdown in the UK. Pepe was caught playing football with several friends in north London.
Lacazette was caught on camera standing very close to a car valet while Luiz and Xhaka were seen together outside. Arsenal cautioned all the footballers for their action although did not fine them.
Apart from them Spurs footballers Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon along with Jose Mourinho were also caught training at the start of this month. All the chargeable later apologised and Spurs management spoke to them reminding them of the regulations.