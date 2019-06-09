Forgotten man Yannick Carrasco could be Arsenal's first Summer signing

Bengaluru, June 9: Former Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco could be set to seal a return to Europe with Premier League giants Arsenal ready to make a move, according to reports.
Carrasco surprisingly left Atletico Madrid to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang in a €30m move in 2017. And although he was included in the World Cup squad, he lost his place in the national set-up after the tournamnet in Russia.
The winger is currently is on international duty for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland but has now acknowledged the fact that in an order to regain his regular position, he needs to play at the highest level and wants to find a way out of China and thus looking for a return to European football in the summer.
He was linked with a move to Arsenal as well as Inter and AC Milan in January, however, the move failed to materialise and he has since been joined at Dalian by former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.
But in a recent interview, while speaking about his future, the Belgian winger has again hinted at a return to Europe suggesting that his Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang has lately received an offer.
Carrasco refused to reveal which club had tabled the bid but some of the reports have claimed it is the Gunners who have made the first move for the 25-year-old ace.
“The negotiations are progressing very well,” he explained.
“I am aware that I am a very important player in this team.
“From a family and personal point of view, I would like to return to Europe.”
The Gunners are looking to sign a winger this summer as part of their transfer plans, and Carrasco would absolutely fit the bill having dazzled during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 23 goals in 124 appearances. However, assuredly, there could also be other clubs circling around him.
But the player won't come cheap as the Belgian Red Devils attacker has a contract with the Chinese side till 2022 and they would certainly look to command a generous fee if they are to let him go.
Emery is believed to address a number of positions within his squad this summer - most notably in defence. The Gunners are expected to make some massive changes in the squad which could alssee them sell as many as seven stars.
However, after failing to land Champions League football for the third consecutive season, they will reportedly only have £40m to spend, while the rest of the money will be met via players sale and a portion of revenue.