Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Forgotten man Yannick Carrasco could be Arsenal's first Summer signing

By
Yannick Carrasco left Atletico Madrid for CSL club Dalian Yifang in 2017
Yannick Carrasco left Atletico Madrid for CSL club Dalian Yifang in 2017

Bengaluru, June 9: Former Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco could be set to seal a return to Europe with Premier League giants Arsenal ready to make a move, according to reports.

Carrasco surprisingly left Atletico Madrid to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang in a €30m move in 2017. And although he was included in the World Cup squad, he lost his place in the national set-up after the tournamnet in Russia.

The winger is currently is on international duty for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland but has now acknowledged the fact that in an order to regain his regular position, he needs to play at the highest level and wants to find a way out of China and thus looking for a return to European football in the summer.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal as well as Inter and AC Milan in January, however, the move failed to materialise and he has since been joined at Dalian by former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.

But in a recent interview, while speaking about his future, the Belgian winger has again hinted at a return to Europe suggesting that his Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang has lately received an offer.

Carrasco refused to reveal which club had tabled the bid but some of the reports have claimed it is the Gunners who have made the first move for the 25-year-old ace.

“The negotiations are progressing very well,” he explained.

“I am aware that I am a very important player in this team.

“From a family and personal point of view, I would like to return to Europe.”

The Gunners are looking to sign a winger this summer as part of their transfer plans, and Carrasco would absolutely fit the bill having dazzled during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 23 goals in 124 appearances. However, assuredly, there could also be other clubs circling around him.

But the player won't come cheap as the Belgian Red Devils attacker has a contract with the Chinese side till 2022 and they would certainly look to command a generous fee if they are to let him go.

Emery is believed to address a number of positions within his squad this summer - most notably in defence. The Gunners are expected to make some massive changes in the squad which could alssee them sell as many as seven stars.

However, after failing to land Champions League football for the third consecutive season, they will reportedly only have £40m to spend, while the rest of the money will be met via players sale and a portion of revenue.

More ARSENAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue