Former Arsenal defender Eboue slams Pep Guardiola for killing Yaya Tour’s career

Bengaluru, July 3: Former Ivory Coast and Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has accused Pep Guardiola of killing Yaya Toure's footballing career as he insisted that he is happy to see his compatriot moving from Etihad.
Since joining Manchester City from Barcelona in 2010, Yaya Toure had been a talisman figure for the Citizens. The midfielder played a crucial role in the club’s title victories in 2012 and 2014. However after the appointment of Guardiola in 2016 his role in the team reduced over the years. Guardiola hardly allowed Yaya to play a central role in the squad and eventually the former African footballer of the year fell down the order, making only 16 appearances last season.
Toure subsequently chose to leave City and Since leaving the Etihad Stadium, the 35-year-old has been criticizing the club’s manager Guardiola.
Toure earlier also had a tough time during Guardiola's reign at Barcelona for which he had to leave Spain for City and pointing out all such events, the player recently also chose to accuse the Catalan manager citing having problems with African players which Guardiola rubbished as hogwash after initially refusing to comment.
However, now backing his compatriot, Eboue who had been a team-mate of Toure for long years at the National colours has suggested that Toure is precise in looking to leave the Etihad Stadium for more playing opportunities because there were clearly issues between a high-profile player and manager.
Eboue told KweséESPN in Kampala: "As a player, there is a time you completely cannot work with a coach and because of your future, you must go.
"It was evident Pep Guardiola did not like my brother Yaya right from the Barcelona days. It is the best decision for Yaya to get away from Guardiola's territory because he was killing his career as a footballer.
"I think Yaya's last one year has been hell because he was not playing enough. For a professional footballer that is very terrible."
"Sometimes it's not all about the money, but when your relationship as a player is not good with the manager and it does not seem like it will improve, it is always better to move elsewhere," Eboue said.
"Yaya is a great player and leader and I think he still has some years to continue playing at the highest level. He is the kind of player who can turn things around and he always wants to win," he added.
Toure currently a free agent recently has been linked with a move to France with Ligue 1 side Marseille, while English side West Ham United also apparently have enquired about the midfielder.
