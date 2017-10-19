Former Manchester United hero Yorke frustrated with Mourinho's tactics

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke feels Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics in the recent Premier League game against Liverpool is not the way that United should be playing.
Portuguese manager Mourinho has been the subject of criticism for resorting to a dull approach in the big ticket game against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield, which ended goalless (0-0). This, despite United enjoying a brilliant start to their Premier League season, where they have won six of their eight games so far.
Yorke, who won the treble with Man United under Sir Alex Ferguson, suggested he is somewhat unsatisfied with Mourinho's strategies, which he said is unlike the way Ferguson used to play his team. Yorke says he wants United to play more attacking football against quality opponents.
"Sir Alex Ferguson was a different manager , he understood the Manchester United way of playing," Yorke, who won three titles at United, told beIN SPORTS.
"He instilled a lot of confidence in us and made us feel that we could go to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal back in the day and overturn them, not just go there and get a draw but to go there and win a game.
"So we were pretty confident whether we were playing at home or away. We had a winning mentality to go to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal and certainly get a result. So Sir Alex Ferguson's approach to games was a winning attitude and a winning mentality and that's how we approached it back then."
Ladies and Gentlemen "THE SPECIAL ONE" #MUFCvLFC 🐱🐯 pic.twitter.com/PIjZhK6D66— Nusair Jr.™ (@NusairJr) October 15, 2017
Under Ferguson, United bagged 13 Premier League titles. But since his departure in 2013, United have struggled to find their old rhythm.
Mourinho is the third manager at United, after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, since Ferguson's departure. Mourinho, who has previously coached Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan, won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his debut season at Old Trafford.