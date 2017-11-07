Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira passes away

Bengaluru, November 7: Former Stoke defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, it is feared that he had a heart attack while spending time in his native Brazil.
A statement from the club he moved to from Stoke, Sheriff Tiraspol, said: "A few hours ago, a good man and an excellent football player, former FC Sheriff player Dionatan Teixeira died.
"The Brazilian defender was only 25 years old. The whole of the club is shocked by this tragic news. The pain of loss is great.
The centre-half made just two appearances for the Potters in a three-year spell at the club. His time at the Britannia was plagued with injuries.
From there he moved on to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in February 2017. Teixeira helped them to the 2016-17 Moldovan National Division title in his first few months.
Having begun his career playing for his native Brazil, he also gained a Slovakian passport in 2013, and went on to make six appearances for the Slovakian Under-21 side.
Teixeira even had trials at Manchester City before joining Stoke in 2014, having played for Bystrica and Kosice in the Corgon Liga in Slovakia.
Stoke City’s official statement read, "Stoke City extends sincere condolences to the family of former defender Dionatan Teixeira following his untimely passing at the age of 25."
Potters and England keeper Jack Butland tweeted: "Devastated, such a positive and happy man. Sending all my love and wishes to your family. Rest in peace."
Dionatan sadly passed away aged 25 and made two first team appearances but remained a popular member of the squad. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xleacO0TFp— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 6, 2017
Teixeira also played on loan at Fleetwood Town, who expressed their sadness at the news.
The League One side said: "The thoughts of everyone at #ftfc are with the family and friends of former player Dionatan Teixeira, who has sadly passed away aged 25."