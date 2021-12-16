Four Arsenal players who could leave in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Arsenal management backed manager Mikel Arteta greatly in the market last summer to continue his rebuild and get the club back to battling amongst the Premier League elite.
Although the club endured the worst-ever start to a top-flight season, manager Arteta has done well slowly to steady the ship. Most of the signings are gradually proving to be successful with the Gunners still remaining in the contest for a top-four spot.
However, there is a lot to play for and with the league looking even more open and competitive than usual, early signs are there will be some arrivals again in January.
However, there's also likely to be some significant outgoings as well. Some of the players are likely to be sold while some are reportedly looking to leave the club for a better opportunity. According to rumours, these are the four players who could leave the club in January:
1. Nicolas Pepe
Pepe has fallen behind Smith Rowe, Saka, Martin Odegaard and even Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order. The 26-year-old has started only five matches in the Premier League this season. The situation is unlikely to change very soon. It is now believed that the Gunners management has lost faith in him and is now willing to take a hit on their record transfer as early as in January. Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell him for as low as £25million which could alert many clubs. Everton reportedly have inquired about him.
2. Alexandre Lacazette
The French striker could be given a starting role following the axe of Aubameyang from first-team action. However, it does not change the fact that his contract standoff with the club still remains. Lacazette only has six months remaining in his deal and Arsenal could sell him for a cut-price deal in January before losing him for free next summer.
3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
The versatile midfielder almost left the club last summer however stayed put following a promise of a good run in the first team. However, he has started just two Premier League games since and it is now believed that the player is now pushing for an exit in January. Several Premier League clubs reportedly have shown interest including Newcastle United.
4. Khayon Edwards
One of the stars of Gunners U-18 side, the 18-year-old too could depart the club in January. The young attacker who has scored 14 goals for the youth side will be a free agent next summer. However, he could seek a move in January with Leeds, Southampton, Chelsea, Brighton and Newcastle all monitoring the situation.