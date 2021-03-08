Four Championship strikers who could attract interest from the Premier League this summer

Bengaluru, March 8: The Sky Bet Championship is home to some incredible talents and amid the financial crunch situation, the best and brightest players in the English second tier are likely to be given a special glance over by Premier League clubs this summer.
The transfer window is still a bit away however, teams have already started planning for it and several top names from there are already attracting interest.
Here we have taken a look at four such attackers who have been the most impressive so far in Championship and apparently have already been contacted by several clubs from Premier league:
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers)
The former Newcastle United forward is continuing to grow at the Championship and could be ready for a jump this summer. The 24-year-old Blackburn forward has improved his last season's 17 goals tally already this season and has 19 goals to his name. With Blackburn having no chance of getting a promotion, midtable PL clubs could target him this summer. West Ham are apparently one of the sides keeping a close eye on him.
Ivan Toney (Brentford)
Brentford replaced their star forward Ollie Watkins with him and he fired Brentford into promotion contention only to lose it in the play-off final. However, he has continued the same form once again with 25 goals already to his name. West Ham and Arsenal have been linked with the striker, however with Brentford again in contention of getting a direct promotion, signing him could charge a fortune.
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)
Amongst the bright sparks of an otherwise disappointing top-flight return for Norwich last season, the Finnish striker proved he has the talent to flourish at the Premier League level. He has continued to hit the back of the net with regularity this time also with 18 goals already. He turns 31 this year but his natural goal-scoring ability could be useful for any midtable or lower table side.
Joao Pedro (Watford)
The Brazilian forward signed for Watford last year but was not provided with ample opportunity. But this year, he has been deputised with leading the line and he has not disappointed. He has scored nine league goals and provided one assist in 21 starting appearances. He has shown he has the potential to survive at the top stage and given he is just 19, many clubs could look to get him.