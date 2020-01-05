Four clubs interested in Max Aarons including Arsenal and Spurs

Bengaluru, January 5: Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is reportedly wanted by as many as four Premier League clubs in the January transfer window including arch-rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.
Spurs were linked with Aarons in the summer after they let Kieran Trippier leave for Atletico Madrid but a move never materialised. The North London side did not replace the English international and given their run this season so far, it is evident that one of their major issues has been the right-back slot.
In Trippier's absence, Serge Aurier has filled in but has been far too error-prone with inconsistent showings while on the other hand, Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters have proved to be still unprepared for the first team role.
Right now, Spurs are in desperate need of a transition and signing of a solid right-back could be a first big step in that direction.
Keeping that in mind, Tottenham have now reportedly turned their attention to the Norwich defender who is widely regarded as one of the best young full-back in the country.
Arsenal although have not suffered in the area that much with Maitland-Miles improving each game, but after injury to Calum Chambers and with Hector Bellerin still recovering from a long-term injury himself, Arteta reportedly believes Aarons has the necessary attributes to fit into his desired style of play.
Apart from these two big sides, Everton and West Ham too have reportedly expressed their interest in the 20-year-old full-back.
Should Norwich let him go?
Aarons is only 20-years-old, but it is apparent that he is a very skilled and promising young right-back who has a bright future ahead. He was one of their best players, who played a huge role in their promotion and despite their struggle this season, he still remains one of their best players in Premier League.
Although their hope of keeping Premier League status looks bleak, it is unlikely the club would be open to let him go in the middle of the season.
Norwich's young side so far has looked a team full of promise but surely the relegation battlers need reinforcements in several areas if they hope to mount a challenge. Norwich boss Farke has already said that he is unlikely to have any funds to spend in January after an unconvincing summer and in this case, Aarons could come as handy.
Norwich reportedly have put on a transfer fee of £30 million on the player. It may be too much for a player who only has impressed for half a season but if any offer like that arrives they should cash in on him. Both Spurs and Arsenal are capable of matching the demand which would surely help the side strengthening their defensive areas.