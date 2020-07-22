Four howlers conceded by David De Gea in 2019-20

Bengaluru, July 22: Not long ago Manchester United number one David De Gea was considered the best keeper in the division. But over the past two years, things have changed quickly with him making a plethora of mistakes in crucial times.
Over the years David De Gea has stood firm protecting the goal and probably is one of the rarest silver linings of the struggling Red Devils since Alex Ferguson's departure. But no keeper has made errors directly leading to a goal in Premier League since the start of the 2018-19 season than De Gea with 7 errors and out of that 3 has come this season only.
It is a massive number considering the Spanish keeper's reputation and performance which will worry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United coaching staff.
Here are those major four howlers which cost United wins in Premier League as well as in FA Cup semi-final:
FA Cup - Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea
The Spaniard was at fault for Olivier Giroud's opener after not adjusting just a tap in from the French man before making a schoolboy error for Mason Mount's second. United couldn't recover from the mistakes and eventually lost the tie, bowing out of the FA Cup semis.
Premier League - Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Another probable two points lost for Manchester United due to lower concentration from the Spaniard. United were at the field after 98 days but De Gea could not stop a simple but powerful strike from Steven Bergwijn. United although later found the back of the net to grab a draw.
Premier League - Everton 1-1 Manchester United
Lapse in concentration and error of judgement once again as De Gea failed to clear a simple routine corner. Dominic Calvert-Lewin nicked in a goal from one of the easiest goof-ups.
Premier League - Watford 2-0 Manchester United
Probably the worst of the lot, the United number one had an afternoon to forget at Vicarage Road helping the team that time to have their only second win of the season. Islamia Sarr put in a weak shot but that somehow found its way between De Gea’s gloves and entered the net to give Watford the lead in the 50th minute of the match. Later Deeney won a penalty and scored from the spot. In that aspect, he could have done very little although.