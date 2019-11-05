Four key Champions League matches to look out for

Chelsea vs Ajax: Nov 6, 1.30 am: Live on SONY TEN 1/HD
Reversing the roles, Chelsea hosts Ajax at the Stamford Bridge Arena hoping to cement a place at the top of Group H. Chelsea got off to a shaky start with the home loss to Valencia in the opening round but Frank Lampard's men won 1-0 in Amsterdam and have lost just one of their last 18 UEFA competition fixtures.
Ajax cashed in by selling some key players after last season's run to the semi-finals but those losses seem to have had little effect on their overall quality. These two likes are in the driving seat and are on top of the Group H ladder with six points apiece. A win here would thus be a huge step for any of the two teams to enter the last 16 round of the competition.
Borussia vs Inter: Nov 6 1.30 am: Live on SONY Six/HD
There is always one group in the Champions League which catches the eye and with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the group, no team can ill afford to lose more ground at any stage of this competition.
Dortmund's Group F aspirations suffered a significant setback with a Match-day 3 defeat to Inter in Milan and they will be looking to turn the tables on the Italian club on home soil. Both sides have collected four points from their three group fixtures so far with identical records of one win, one draw and one defeat. This will be the first time these two sides will meet in Germany since the quarterfinals of the 1993-94 UEFA Cup.
Liverpool vs Genk: Nov 6, 1.30am: Live on SONY TEN 2/HD
The Belgian team were thrashed 4-1 at home by the champions and the plot is expected to be much of the same in the return leg at Anfield .
The first also saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reintroducing himself to the Champions League in style with two goals. back home, he will be keen to continue from where he left off at Genk
Real Madrid vs Galatasaray: Nov 7, 1.30 am: Live on SONY TEN 1/HD
Galatasaray will visit the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in their quest to qualify in Round of 16. A victory in Istanbul has taken Real Madrid to the second position in Group A and will they will look to increase the gap with a win on their home soil.
The Spanish giants had a rough start to their Champions League campaign with a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and then dangerously living at home against Club Brugge before recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2. However, a victory in Turkey has belatedly revived Real Madrid's Group A prospects.