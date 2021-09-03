Four low-key Premier League signings of summer transfer window 2021-22

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Despite the financial constraints brought upon by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Premier League clubs managed to break their banks once again with almost £1.1 billion spent on new signings.
The Premier League big-six clubs were unsurprisingly the headline makers with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all making some big-money signings. City broke the British transfer record for Jack Grealish with a £100m deal while Lukaku signed for Chelsea for £98m and United landed Sancho for £73m.
Considering the massive cash flow in the English first division, finding proper value has been quite difficult. But every season still there has been some signing who manage to overperform that can be worth above their fee.
Here we look at such four names from the Premier League sides who although has come with a low-key profile but can have a huge impact in the league this year-
1. Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen to Everton)
Everton landed the attacker for just €2m from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. His return to English football did not generate massive headlines but he seems to be already flourishing under Rafa Benitez. With 2 goals in 4 games to start the season, the 25-year-old could be a great signing in the long run.
2. Valentino Livramento (Chelsea to Southampton)
The 18-year-old was tipped to be one of the brightest talents to come out of Chelsea academy. However, with Recce James and Cesar Azpilicueta already filling the right-back slot, he pushed for an exit elsewhere for first-team birth.
Southampton pounced on the opportunity to get him for just €5m and it already looks to be a fantastic coup. His manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has so far shown great trust in his talents as he has started all three games so far. His best performance so far has come against Manchester United during the 1-1 draw where he was adjusted the man of the match.
3. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic to Brentford)
The 23-year-old's arrival at Brentford from Celtic has been one of the less talked about moves this summer despite Brentford breaking their bank to land the £17.5million man. But the defender has already demonstrated the impact he can have on his new side’s defensive efforts with two clean sheets in three games.
4. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic to Crystal Palace)
The highly-rated striker endured a successful spell at former club Celtic, where he scored 86 goals in 179 appearances. But due to a contract stand-off, the Scottish side let him leave this summer to which Palace fully pounced on. He was signed on deadline day for a fee worth £14million and considering the promises he has shown so far, the 23-year-old could be a great addition.