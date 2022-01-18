Four most expensive January transfers so far in 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The January transfer window is in full swing as clubs all over the world look to reinforce their squads and plan according to the injuries and ambitions. The mid-season window however has always been tough for clubs to acquire top targets. The selling clubs mostly refrain from letting go of their important players in the middle of the campaign.
However, every season there have been a few exceptions. If the fee involved is high for a player, often a side looks to cash in on him in this period. There have been a similar couple of cases in the ongoing transfer window already and here, we have taken a look at such four expensive deals that have taken place so far-
1. Ferran Torres (Manchester City to Barcelona)
Despite the financial limitations Barcelona managed to shell out a massive €55m fee on the Manchester City youngster. The 21-year-old found it hard to break into the first team under Guardiola at City despite showing promises in limited opportunities.
With Barcelona needing to sign a striker following the premature exit of Aguero, the club decided to fork out the massive fee. With the attacker at just 21-year of age, this could be a great investment.
2. Lucas Digne (Everton to Aston Villa)
The Everton left-back changed the club following the miff with former manager Rafael Benitez. Ever since his arrival to Premier League, the French international has been one of the best left-backs in the division.
Unsurprisingly he has had a lot of offers to choose from following his availability. But Steven Gerrard manages to sneak into a deal close to €30million which could be one of the best pieces of business by the Villa park side in recent times.
3. Chris Wood (Burnley to Newcastle United)
Despite Newcastle United's recent cash-riches, very few players are aligning towards a move to St. James which could be due to their relegation fight. With the side desperate to land a striker, they chose to poach a player from another relegation battler Burnley. Chris Wood changed the side for a whopping €30m and could be the deciding factor in their survival.
4. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev to Everton)
Everton replaced Lucas Digne with this Dynamo Kyiv defender who is considered one of the hottest prospects in world football. Everton paid around €23 million for his signature and at just 22-years of age, there is definitely a bright future ahead of him.