Four players Liverpool could sign in the summer

Bengaluru, July 15: Transfer windows are usually an exciting time for a football fan.
However, thus far, this summer transfer window has not been quite an eventful one. Though, with the African Cup of Nations nearing its end and the Copa America already finished, it is likely that the transfer window will get its excitement back.
Liverpool, the Champions League holders, have made just one signing so far this summer and it was not quite an overwhelming one. They signed young Dutch centre back Sepp van der Berg from FC Zwolle for a confirmed fee of £1.3m, which could potentially rise up to £4.4m if all agreed clauses are activated.
The Reds are not seemingly much active in the market this time out and they will surely do more business. Here are four players they might sign this summer:
1. Nicolas Pepe - LOSC Lille
Ivorian international winger Nicolas Pepe has been linked with a move to Liverpool for quite a long time now and we might get to see the move materialise. The fleet-footed winger performed really well in Ligue 1 last season for Lille as his team finished second.
He scored 23 goals in all competitions while assisting 12. Even though, he is predominantly a right winger which is Mohamed Salah's primary position, Klopp might tweak his system in order to accommodate the 24-year-old in his side if Liverpool does sign Pepe.
2. Fedor Chalov - CSKA Moscow
The Russian striker has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently. The 21-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs after chipping in with 17 goals and seven assists in 37 games last season with CSKA Moscow.
It is believed that he is also on the radar of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United which is why Liverpool are trying to finalise a deal as soon as they can. The Reds are quite well stuffed in the number nine position with Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and youngster Rhian Brewster but Klopp might still be in the market to find a successor for Daniel Sturridge.
3. Philippe Coutinho- Barcelona
When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona exactly one and a half years ago, it was supposed to be his dream move but in reality, it has been nothing short of a nightmare. His performance at Camp Nou has been abysmal and now he was also stripped off his number seven jersey after the arrival of Antonie Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.
Even though Coutinho left Liverpool on a bitter note, it is possible that he returns to his former club as Barcelona are eager to cut their losses selling the Brazilian. There are several reports claiming that the Reds could be interested in buying back their former superstar if Barcelona sell him for a reasonable fee.
4. Harvey Elliott- Fulham
Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott is reportedly on the verge of joining Liverpool. The midfielder, who became the youngest Premier League player aged 16 years and 30 days in May, has rejected a new deal with the Cottagers and is reportedly closing in on a move to Anfield.
The move seemed just a formality when the 16-year-old was seen watching Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Tranmare on Thursday but the situation has now complicated as Fulham are demanding £9 million as transfer fee from Liverpool for him. It was reported that the attacking midfielder will sign a youth contract with Liverpool, as he cannot put pen to paper on a professional deal with the Reds until he turns 17 in April but now things are looking a bit messy for the Reds.