Four players Liverpool should look at in the summer

1. Julian Brandt- Bayer Leverkusen
Julian Brandt, the golden boy of Leverkusen, is admired by Klopp for a long time now. In fact, failing to sign him two years back led him to sign Mohamed Salah and since then it has been one incredible story.
However, Klopp should now realise that he needs to add further quality in the squad in order to contend with City who are quality wise a far superior side.
Brandt is said to be eager on a move this summer if Leverkusen fail to quality for the Champions League, which looks likely, and his release clause is quite modest in an inflated market of today.
The German is creative, hard working and versatile. He can play on either flank, as a number ten or even as a deep lying playmaker.
Liverpool are craving for quality cover for their star winger duo of Mane and Salah and Brandt can be the ideal player to fill that void.
Also, he can be a useful player for the Reds in their midfield trio where he has excelled this season with Leverkusen.
2. Matthijs De Ligt- Ajax
Since Paulo Maldini, Football has probably never seen a teenage defender as matured as an elite centre-back who is in his late twenties.
Ajax have produced some amazing talents over their long and rich history and their 19-year-old skipper is one of their newest and finest products in the recent past.
It is no surprise to see all the European big boys running for the Ajax prodigy. Teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and many more are chasing the young towering centre-back and Liverpool are no exception.
With De Ligt's partner in defence for the Netherlands national team in their side in Virgil van Dijk, they sure do have an edge.
If Liverpool manage to sign De Ligt, they can become even more resolute defensively and that can be their catalyst for the Premier League title next season.
However, the only issue is that Liverpool have another potentially world class centre-back in young Joe Gomez whose growth might be hindered with De Ligt's signature.
3. Timo Werner- RB Leipzig
Since his arrival at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has mostly used Roberto Firmino as a false nine rather than using a traditional number nine.
With pacey wide forwards like Mane and Salah, Liverpool possess a different kind of threat wit Firmino playing as a false nine. He drops deep to break opponents' games and is the key to the Reds' attack as he creates space for the two widemen.
However, the gap between the quality of Liverpool's first-choice front three and their backups is quite big and someone who can close that gap is Timo Werner of RB Leipzig who is quick, prolific and versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.
Also with him, Klopp will have the luxury to tweak his tactics and revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation if he wants to.
4. Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham
England wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has been one of the most in-demand players in Europe since last season and his stock is even higher right now with his team Fulham getting relegated this season.
Just 18 years of age, the England youngster is full of promise and has the talent to woo the world. A manager like Klopp is what he needs to improve his game and become world class in a few years.
Sessegnon is capable of playing either as a left back or as a left winger and Liverpool can be the ideal club for him with Alberto Moreno set to leave the club.
He can be a worthy understudy of Andy Robertson at left-back and get plenty of chances coming his way as Klopp rotates his squad next season if he decides to compete on all fronts.
Also, he can be useful for the Reds high up the pitch deputizing Sadio Mane on the left flank.