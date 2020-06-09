Four players who came close to signing for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, June 9: Liverpool seem to have missed out on a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner following months of speculation as Chelsea reportedly have agreed to match his release clause when the transfer window reopens.
Liverpool were said to have pulled out of any deal for Werner because of financial problems brought upon after the pandemic.
The German striker had made no secret of his appreciation for Klopp and Liverpool earlier in the season. But now with the Blues all set to get a deal over the line the Reds fans have been left bewildered.
However, this is not the first time Klopp has missed out on his top target. At least significantly four times the German has failed to get deals over the line despite almost coming close.
Here's a look at those four deals whom Klopp missed out on but later managed to land different targets instead.
Nabil Fekir
The French playmaker was targetted as a direct replacement of Phillipe Coutinho in 2018. Liverpool reportedly agreed on a £53million fee for him and the player even arrived at Melwood for a pre-shoot of the transfer deal. But the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.
Liverpool reportedly pulled out of the deal due to concerns over his knee during the medical, although there are debates in this claims. Liverpool did not sign anyone in the same position that Summer but splashed the same amount on two other targets combined - Fabinho and Shaqurir who have been pretty decent so far.
Ben Chilwell
Jurgen Klopp was eager to land a left-back in Summer of 2017 and targeted the Leicester left-back who was not a regular in the Foxes line-up that moment. But Liverpool were ultimately priced out of a move as Klopp refused to meet the £10million asking price. Instead, they signed Andy Robertson from the relegated Hull City for just £8million who arguably since has been the best left-back in the division.
Piotr Zielinski
Another player who missed out a bus to Anfield in 2017 after his club Udinese refused to budge on his asking price. The midfielder reportedly even agreed to personal terms with the Reds and was even caught wearing a Liverpool shirt on Polish television.
But the deal fell through eventually. The Polish international chose to sign for Napoli instead while Liverpool settled for a move for Georginio Wijnaldum from relegated Newcastle United for £25million.
Ousmane Dembele
The French winger caught the attraction of several suitors after his impressive breakthrough season at Ligue 1 club Rennes in 2015-16. Klopp reportedly had a personal talk with the player over a Summer arrival to Anfield. But the player ultimately chose Dortmund as his next destination before switching the club again to Barcelona one year later. But as his alternative Klopp managed to land Sadio Mane who undoubtedly has served better.