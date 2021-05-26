Four star footballers likely to make their last Euro appearance this summer

Bengaluru, May 26: The European Championships, commonly known as the Euros is set to take place this summer after it was postponed last year due to the massive outbreak of the Covid-19. The tournament which consists of 24 countries promises to be a festival full of football's top stars.
Over the years we have experienced many memorable moments in the competition and it could be the same also this time around. However, this year, we could see the last of some of the most incredible footballers on the international stage at the Euros.
Here we have enlisted such four such star footballers who might be gracing the Euros for the very final time:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
At 36 years of age, the Portuguese captain is still breaking records however it is tough to imagine him playing the next edition. He is already playing his fifth Euro as a player and it could be a long shot to predict him playing at the Euro championship in 2024.
2. Giorgio Chiellini
The Italian captain is likely to make his final appearance in the Euro this year leading the side from the front for the very last time. The 36-year-old has already hinted that it could be his final tournament as a player and he may even hang up his boots after the competition. He is yet to win any major tournament with the National side and would like to bow out on a high this summer.
3. Manuel Neuer
One of the best keepers of this generation, the 2014 World Cup winner too could make his final Euro appearance this summer. At 35-years of age, he is still one of the best around. However, it is definitely a long shot to see him playing at the Euros after four years.
4. Luka Modric
The Croatia No 10 was named as the best player of the last World Cup and was subsequently awarded the Ballon d’Or for his efforts in 2018 for both club and country. At 35 years old he has delivered several outstanding performances over the course of the season to remind everyone of his lasting quality. However, Euro 2020 is likely to be his last dance on the International stage who is set to hang up boots being the most capped Croatian.