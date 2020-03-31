Four transfers which have already been agreed upon

Bengaluru, March 31: The coronavirus scare has put a suspension on all footballing action and there is plenty of scepticism surrounding the game.
However, this has not stopped clubs looking to improve their squad by searching for new talent.
Despite the stopping, the transfer rumours are on a full swing and all the top teams are looking to avail the potential options from the market. However, some of the top teams had already started the preparation of the new season earlier.
The likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern have already agreed on deals to take place in Summer and here are those four names who are likely to play for a new side in a new season in Summer:
Hakim Ziyech - Ajax to Chelsea
After one year of inactivity, Chelsea managed their first signing for the upcoming season. The Ajax winger was linked over a move in January however Chelsea could not arrange a deal.
Ajax refused to let the player depart in winter before agreeing to a £33.3million deal to take place in the summer. The Moroccan international has been a star presence in Dutch football for years now and surely the Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating the same effect of him in Blue colours as well.
Trincao - Braga to Barcelona
Barcelona never shy of putting trust on young names from the market and again this time they have put faith on a relatively unknown name with Braga attacker Trincao. The 20-year-old is believed to be one of the best players coming from the youth ranks of Portugal who averages a goal or assist every 88.9 minutes with his side. He has had a direct hand in 12 goals having scored seven and set up five more. Barcelona have signed the player for £26million.
Alexander Nubel - Schalke to Bayern Munich
One of the best young goalkeepers in Bundesliga, the Schalke shot-stopper has been signed by the defending Bundesliga Champions with a view of passing the wheel to him from Neuer. The 23-year-old may be expected to fill in as Neuer’s backup at Bayern right now but surely this is understood to be a future move. The 23-year-old has been signed as a free transfer and would follow the same footstep of Neuer’s who too made the switch from Schalke to Bayern.
Antony - São Paulo to Ajax
With Ziyech set for a Chelsea exit, Ajax did not waste time to search for his replacement. Ajax have been impressive in scouting talents from Brazil and the 20-year-old could be the latest name in that list.
Just like Ajax's previous capture of David Neres whom they signed for €12million in 2017 from Sao Paulo, Antony too will come for a fee relatively close to it- around £18.2million. The Moroccan international has been influential in Brazil last season and has had a direct hand in 10 goals in Brazilian league last season.