Four winners and losers of winter transfer window in Premier League 2020-21

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The recently concluded winter transfer window may not go down as the most exciting of one as the English top division clubs' spending fell down by more than two-thirds to a nine-year low of just £70 million.
The winter transfer window is already a difficult time to work on the deals and there's no doubt Covid has made it tougher. But some of the deals which were ensured at the end could evolve as the right moves retrieving the respective team's morale.
Some clubs like Arsenal wrapped up their business early whereas others like Liverpool wait late to close their dealings. However, while some players and clubs have spent wisely, some others have disappointed to make the most of the time.
So here are the winners and losers of the winter window in Premier League 2020-21 season:
Winners
1. Arsenal
The Gunners made sure to replace outcast Mesut Ozil with promising youngster Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan which could finally solve their problem in the playmaking options. They also landed veteran Brighton shot-stopper Matt Ryan on loan who definitely is an upgrade over Runar Alex Runarsson. Mikel Arteta also successfully made sure to clear some of the dead wages from the team with the loan departures of Sead Kolasinac, William Saliba, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock while permanently letting go Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis are also welcome moves.
2. Liverpool
The Reds have been in dire need of defenders with an injury-ridden backline and Klopp have to wait till the deadline to strengthen the defensive third to some extent. The signing of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak and Championship talent Ben Davies may not look like a big acquisition. But considering the owners were unlikely to invest heavy fee, getting two emerging talents for the remainder of the campaign as of now appears to be productive.
Losers
1. Tottenham Hotspur
The Lillywhites are struggling for consistency at the back and could have done a better job in this window to strengthen the backline at least. But they ended the window with zero incoming while also failing to ship off outcast Dele Alli.
2. Chelsea
Chelsea may not be in need of more reinforcement as of now however could have done better with the departures. With three left-backs at their disposal letting go one of the backups Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could have been beneficiary for their heavy wage book at least.