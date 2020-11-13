France lose Ben Yedder for Nations League games due to coronavirus

Paris, November 13: Wissam Ben Yedder has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of their final Nations League group games after testing positive for coronavirus.
After being informed of a positive COVID-19 result on Thursday (November 12), Monaco attacker Ben Yedder did not participate in training and began his period of isolation.
France have not called up a replacement ahead of their meeting with Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday (November 14) and home game against Sweden on Tuesday (November 17).
Ben Yedder posted on Twitter: "Thank you for your messages… a lot of disappointment of course but I trust the team to do the job. Above all, protect yourself and pay attention to yourself."
Les Bleus are level on points with Portugal in Nations League Group A3 but sit second due to an inferior goal difference.
Didier Deschamps will be hoping his side can bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Finland on Wednesday (November 11) when they take on European champions Portugal.
Ben Yedder played 57 minutes from the start in that match but failed to register a single shot on target or create a chance for a team-mate.
Monaco are due to face Ligue 1 leaders and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II next Friday.
24 - Wissam Ben Yedder 🇫🇷 became this afternoon the second player to score 24 goals in his first 35 Ligue 1 games with Monaco after Delio Onnis 🇦🇷 in August 1974 (30 goals). Goleador. #ASMFCGB pic.twitter.com/z7WAOMpVMK— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 1, 2020
Only Kylian Mbappe (seven) and Boulaye Dia (eight) have scored more in Ligue 1 this season than Ben Yedder's six goals.
Ben Yedder has had a hand in 29 goals (24 scored, five assisted) since the start of the previous top-flight season; only Mbappe has been involved in more goals (25 scored, nine assisted).