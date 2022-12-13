FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: France vs Morocco: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

France are still on course to successfully defend their title as attention now turns to their next clash against Morocco in the World Cup semifinal.
At the FIFA World Cup no nation has not successfully defended its championship in more than 60 years.
However,
if
France
were
to
win
in
the
end,
everything
will
be
different
in
Qatar
in
the
World
Cup
2022.
The defending champions advanced to the semifinals after defeating England 2-1 and now will be up against a Morocco side that are experiencing a fairytale run. After defeating Spain and Portugal in consecutive rounds, they will be full of confidence to become the first African team to go to the semifinals.
Here
is
a
look
at
all
you
need
to
know
about
France
vs
Morocco:
Date: 15th December 2022
Time: 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD
Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)
France:
Although
France
have
plenty
of
attacking
options
in
their
ranks
who
could
impact
a
game
in
their
own
way.
But
their
midfield
combination
has
been
the
most
effective
so
far.
Antoine
Griezmann
and
Adrien
Rabiot
have
managed
a
formidable
partnership
in
the
middle,
and
their
involvement
in
the
game
could
be
the
key
factor
once
again.
Morocco: The Atlas Lion will depend much on their backline. The injury to captain Roman Saiss could be a big setback and in his absence, how the defence responds will be a thing to watch. The performances of the likes of Hakimi, Dari and others will be key.