France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 27: World champions France will be up against Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash of the Euro 2020 at the National Arena Bucharest in Romania on Monday (June 28).
Les Bleus finished first in the group of death to seal progress into the knockout rounds, while Switzerland managed to qualify as one of the four best third-placed outfits.
France started their Euro campaign with a 1-0 win against neighbours Germany but were held to back to back stalemates by both Hungary and Portugal as the games finished 1-1 and 2-2 respectively.
On the other hand, Switzerland qualified from Group A with four points to their name. They drew 1-1 against Wales, lost 3-0 to Italy but a 3-1 win against Turkey in the final game was enough to secure them a place in the knockouts.
With the squad Vladimir Petkovic has at his disposal, Switzerland have every right to believe that a surprise result could be theirs for the taking and Didier Deschamps needs to ensure that his boys pick up their game.
France vs Switzerland Match Details
Date: 29th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue: National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
France vs Switzerland Key Players
France: Paul Pogba in a France jersey looks like a completely different player to the Pogba of Manchester United. The French midfield maestro has been excellent for Les Bleus with his range of passing and long-range shooting. And, Switzerland must be wary of the former Juventus star if they have to take the game at least into penalties.
Switzerland: In the game against Turkey, Xherdan Shaqiri showed the world why he is a special player and the poster boy of Swiss football. The creative winger of Liverpool seems to be enjoying his football in national colours and could very well help his country come up with an upset if he is on song.
France vs Switzerland Head to Head Record
France win: 16
Draw: 10
Switzerland win: 12
Last meeting: Switzerland 0-0 France (19 Jun 2016)
France vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction
France have an enormous amount of quality across their squad and that should be enough for them to see the game out. Switzerland also have a pretty strong squad but have to be at their absolute best if they have to mount a surprise against the world champions.
France vs Switzerland Probable Line-ups
France Predicted Line-up (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Prensel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antonie Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
Swirtzerland Predicted Line-up (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
France vs Switzerland My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris
Defenders - Benjamin Pavard, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer
Midfielders - Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Paul Pogba, Antonie Griezmann
Strikers - Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema(Captain), Breel Embolo