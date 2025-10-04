Football Frank Commends Tottenham's Mentality And Character Following Hard-Fought Victory Over Leeds United Thomas Frank highlighted Tottenham's strong mentality and character after their 2-1 win against Leeds United. Mohammed Kudus' performance was pivotal as Spurs secured their third away victory this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds United, with Thomas Frank commending his team's resilience. Mohammed Kudus' decisive goal in the second half separated the teams after Mathys Tel's initial goal was equalised by Noah Okafor. This win marks Tottenham's third away victory in four Premier League matches this season, matching their away wins from the last 13 games of the previous season under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have shown impressive form on the road, winning three out of four away games this season. This performance contrasts with their previous season's struggles, where they managed only three wins in their last 13 away matches. The recent victory also ended a streak of two consecutive draws for Tottenham, positioning them well as they head into the international break.

Frank expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, stating, "We knew it would be difficult. I actually think our performance was very good." He emphasised that maintaining control during an away game in the Premier League is challenging but crucial. Frank believes that a team's mentality and character are foundational to achieving success.

Leeds United faced their first league defeat at Elland Road in over a year. The team has struggled when conceding first, losing eight out of their last ten top-flight matches under such circumstances. This includes three losses out of five games this season. Despite having 16 shots compared to Spurs' nine and generating chances worth 1.66 expected goals (xG), Leeds lacked precision in front of goal.

Mohammed Kudus was instrumental for Tottenham, scoring and assisting in a Premier League match for only the second time since March 2024 against Newcastle United. His contributions have been significant this season, with five goal involvements—one goal and four assists—only surpassed by Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, who each have nine.

Daniel Farke expressed frustration over Leeds' performance despite their loss. "My lads were the better side today," he said, highlighting their dominance and deserving nature of the three points. He described it as an excellent performance but an unfortunate result against a strong opponent.

The match highlighted Tottenham's ability to capitalise on key moments despite being outshot by Leeds. Their efficiency in front of goal proved decisive against a team that struggled to convert opportunities into goals. As both teams reflect on this encounter, Tottenham will aim to maintain momentum while Leeds seeks to improve their finishing touch in future matches.