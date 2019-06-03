Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

He's one of the world's best coaches - Beckenbauer wants to see Klopp at Bayern

By
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp is the toast of Liverpool, but Franz Beckenbauer hopes he can one day be persuaded to coach Bayern Munich.

Munich, June 3: Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer spoke of his desire to one day see Jurgen Klopp take over as head coach at the Allianz Arena.

Klopp's reputation as one of the world's best coaches was enhanced further after he guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

En route to the final in Madrid, Klopp's side defeated Bayern in the last 16 and Beckenbauer stated his admiration for the former Borussia Dortmund boss after that tie.

And Beckenbauer, who represented Die Roten as a player and coach, is eager to see Klopp return to Germany in the future with Bayern.

"I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern," he told Bild.

"That would fit... for me he is one of the world's best coaches. What he started in Dortmund he has refined with Liverpool."

Beckenbauer also expressed his belief that managing a team in the Premier League is more difficult than in the Bundesliga.

"I think a job in England is going to rob you of your strength," he added.

"You have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the Bundesliga."

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue